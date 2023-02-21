EDGINGTON — Staring at a 12-point halftime deficit in Tuesday’s Class 2A Rockridge Sectional semifinals, the Sherrard High School girls’ basketball team knew there was plenty of time for a comeback.

Clamping down on Eureka defensively in the third quarter, the Tigers also got their outside shooting game going by hitting four of six 3-point attempts and six of 11 field goals in the frame to cut that deficit to four with one quarter remaining.

Unfortunately for Sherrard, its comeback bid ground to a halt as the shots did not fall as steadily and the Hornets worked patiently for key buckets and hit their free throws late to pull away to a 59-45 victory.

“We talked about being down 12 at the half and having to adjust to how physical Eureka was playing,” said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. “I thought we played well both defensively and offensively in the third quarter. We cleaned it up and got back into it.”

Down 29-17 at intermission after trailing by as many as 15 in the second quarter, the Tigers (22-7) got the lift they needed from the senior duo of guard Addison Pickens and forward Kyla Elsbury.

Pickens scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the third, while Elsbury hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven of her 10 points in that span. The last of Elsbury’s treys, with 1:20 left in the third, had Sherrard down just 40-36 going into the fourth.

But as time wore on in the final frame and the Hornets (24-8) were able to burn great chunks of the clock, the Tigers found themselves forced to foul. Eureka took advantage by hitting nine of 12 free throws down the stretch.

“We ran out of gas a little bit in the fourth quarter, and we had to foul,” said Swanson. “That put us in a tough spot.”

Also putting the Tigers in a tough spot was Eureka sophomore forward Sophia Musselman. Attempting just one shot through three quarters, the Hornet reserve scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help her club regain the momentum.

“I’m always looking to score,” said Musselman. “Toward the end of the game, it seems like the opportunities are there. I just have to be there and be ready for when my teammates pass it to me.”

Sherrard tried its best to disrupt Eureka’s ball-control style down the stretch, but was frustrated time and again.

“We were trying to scramble it, get steals and lay traps,” Swanson said, “but they were able to find the open shots.”

Down by 10 midway through the fourth, the Tigers kept fighting, closing to within seven on 3-pointers by Violet Meskan (nine points) and Rachael Fender, with Meskan’s 3-ball with 1:27 left making it a 52-45 game before Eureka sealed it at the free-throw line.

Early on, Sherrard was able to disrupt Eureka senior guard and career 2,000-point scorer Ellie Cahill. She finished with 19 points, but was held to just seven in the first half.

However, much as Musselman sparked the Hornets down the stretch, senior forward Ella Ausmus (16 points, 10 rebounds) boosted her club in the first half. She had 11 of her points in that span as Eureka stretched a 13-9 lead after one to its 12-point halftime advantage.

“The posts play a big role, and we do what we can with our abilities to benefit our team,” said Ausmus. “We work really well together.”

“Cahill is a good player for them, and we made her work for everything we got,” said Swanson, who got 10 rebounds and six points from Olivia Meskan. “We just weren’t able to get enough big stops late in the game.”