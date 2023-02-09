IHSA GENESEO SECTIONAL

Session times: The first session gets underway Friday at 5 p.m. Wrestling resumes with the second session Saturday morning at 9:30, with finals set to begin approximately around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Local schools: Erie-Prophetstown, Geneseo, Kewanee, Moline, Orion, Rock Island, Sherrard.

Other schools: Galesburg, Quincy, Sterling, Knoxville, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Putnam County-Hall, Princeton, Rock Falls.

FYI: Out of the four local individuals who qualified for the debut IHSA state tournament last winter, three are back, with Rock Island 100-pounder and fifth-place state finisher Rebecca Ferguson the lone competitor to graduate. Ferguson's teammate Sanaa Hampton qualified at 145 pounds, while Sherrard's Bri Bynum (125) and Moline's Ruby Sepeda (190) did likewise; all four qualifiers were sectional runners-up. ... Bynum, a junior, was sixth at 125 pounds.

Advancing: The top four individuals in each weight class advance to the Feb. 24-25 IHSA state meet at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.