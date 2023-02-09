GENESEO -- Having already gained a significant foothold in Iowa, high school girls' wrestling is beginning to do likewise in Illinois.
This weekend will mark the second year of an IHSA-sanctioned postseason for girls' wrestling. More importantly, it will mark the first time an area school will host a postseason event.
In its first year of having a full girls' wrestling team, Geneseo High School also gets the honor of hosting one of this weekend's four sectionals on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Leafs will also host competitors from Erie-Prophetstown, Kewanee, Orion, Moline, Rock Island and Sherrard.
"We feel fortunate that (the IHSA) contacted us and asked us to do this," said Geneseo athletic director Joe Nichols. "We host our big boys' tournament every January, so we've got experience hosting big invitationals."
Nichols also feels that with the girls' wrestling postseason coming to the Illinois Quad-Cities area for the first time — local teams and individuals competed at Peoria Richwoods last winter — it is a highly positive mark in regards to the sport itself.
"Being able to host something this big and this important, it validates the work the girls have done," he said. "It shows that this is real, that they're right up there with boys' wrestling and other boys' sports, and that they're invested in this."
By Nichols' estimation, 66 schools will be represented at this weekend's sectional meet, covering a geographical area ranging from the west and south Chicago suburbs to Quincy and east to schools like Kankakee and Rantoul.
He figures on 220 wrestlers competing this weekend, a number close to the field of individuals Geneseo hosts in its January boys' invitational.
"The Geneseo wrestling community is super-strong, with years and years of tradition," Nichols stated. "There's already a system in place, and tons of people to carry the weight. Our people like to put on something of this size."
Nichols also notes the relative novelty of seeing such a wide-ranging group of schools, a field that essentially covers all of northern and central Illinois.
"It's cool to get to see schools you don't see every day," he said. "The footprint of this is huge."
Beyond this weekend and the Feb. 24-25 state tournament in Bloomington, Nichols can see girls' wrestling continuing to grow and take root.
"The sport's already doubled in size from last year," he said. "With the sectionals being so huge, there's already talk about needing to put in a regional level."