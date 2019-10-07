KEWANEE — The 2019 boys' golf season has been a memorable one for veteran Alleman head coach Gene Elsner, and it got even better Monday.
A season that saw Elsner earn his 200th career victory and the Pioneers capture the Western Big Six championship continued at the Class 1A Wethersfield regional as Alleman earned its third consecutive regional title and its fourth in the last five years.
Led by a 2-over par 74 from junior and individual runner-up Luke Lofgren, the Pioneers used 328 strokes to earn their first 1A regional crown since their 2015 team finished third at state.
"I played pretty well, although I was disappointed to bogey my last hole," said Lofgren, who ended up one stroke behind Rockridge sophomore Drew Hall. "I'm happy the team won. That makes up for it. We just wanted to advance, but now, hopefully we can carry our play (Monday) to sectionals, and advance to state. That's the main goal."
In moving on from Monday's meet at the Kewanee Dunes to next Monday's Brown County Sectional in Mount Sterling, the Pioneers saw four of their six players shoot better than 90.
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com
Moline advances five: Despite finishing fifth as a team, Moline had five golfers advance to the sectional tournament Monday at the Class 3A Normal regional meet.
Aaron Rogers led the Maroons with a 10-over 82 at Ironwood Golf Course. Dylan Schueneman (83), Dylan Wiemers (84), Sam Spurgetis (86) and Ben Frieden (88) also advanced to next Monday's sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.
Rock Island's Ryan Nickel shot an 88 to advance. The Rocks finished sixth as a team.
Geneseo sends three to sectionals: Seth Winchell shot a 2-over 74 at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria to advance to a Class 2A sectional meet.
The Maple Leafs had three golfers advance to the Macomb sectional next Monday. Joining Winchell are Danny Ford (86) and Zach Henderson (89). Geneseo finished fifth as a team with a 340 while Kewanee was eighth with 415.
Another title for Riverdale: Riverdale won its sixth consecutive Class 1A regional boys' golf title Monday.
With three of its six players shooting in the upper 70s, Riverdale tallied 318 strokes to finish well ahead of runner-up Granville Putnam County (356) at the Peru St. Bede Regional. Senior Ryan Bussert shot a 78 on the par-72 Spring Creek layout while the sophomore duo of James Moorhusen and Sam Willems each carded 79s.
The other area team competing at Spring Valley's Spring Creek Golf Course, Erie-Prophetstown, took fifth with 376 strokes.
Also striking regional gold Monday was Fulton. Led by sophomore Ian Wiebenga's first-place round of 74 and senior Andrew Schrader's 76, the Steamers tallied 321 strokes to finish well ahead of regional host Lanark Eastland (356) at the Lake Carroll Golf Course.
