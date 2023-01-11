PREP REPORT: Alleman cruises past Orion

Girls basketball

Alleman 48, Orion 13: Junior power forward Clair Hulke reached 1,000 career points and the Pioneers took down Orion on Wednesday night at home.

Hulke reached the milestone with a 3 on the right wing. She finished with a game-high 20 points.

“It meant a lot to me,” Hulke said. “My teammates are all so supportive and I couldn’t have done it without them. Obviously, I am so grateful to every coach who has ever taught me and for my parents who have sacrificed so much for me to be able to play this sport. Without all of the help, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Her teammates rushed the court and celebrated with Hulke. Coach Ford said last week that he wasn’t sure if Hulke knew how close she was, but the moment was obvious by game time.

“I could kind of feel it when I went in (the game),” Hulke said. “Once I hit that shot all of my teammates came and rushed the court. It was fun.”

As for the game, Alleman and Orion were close before the Pioneers took a commanding lead into the second half.

“We started off kind of slow,” Hulke said. “We were playing a little sloppy, but we really got into a groove in the second half and starting to pull away.”

The win improved Alleman to 12-9 on the season.