Girls soccer

Alleman 8, DePue-Hall 0: Three players found the back of the net twice as the Pioneers rolled to a Class 1A regional semifinal triumph over the Little Giants at Mendota High School.

It sets up a regional final date with the host Trojans on Friday night. First kick is slated for 4:30 p.m. Alleman (10-3-1) broke out early with goals from Carson Wendt and Abby Glackin within the first 10 minutes.

All eight of the Pioneers' goals were scored in the first half, all before the 25th minute. Wendt, Sofia Sanchez and Megan Hulke all tallied two goals while Wendt finished with two assists.

Pleasant Valley 2, Assumption 0: The Class 3A sixth-ranked Spartans muscled out a key Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the 1A third-ranked Knights at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium on Tuesday night.

Coupled with Bettendorf's win over North Scott, PV (12-3, 6-0 MAC) is a win away from clinching at least a share of the MAC title. It faces Central DeWitt next week and closes with the Lancers.

Morgan Russmann broke an early scoreless match with a 15th minute goal for the Spartans. Ambria Fowler added an insurance goal in the 59th minute off a Russmann feed. PV goalie Libby Kamp recorded five saves.

Assumption (8-4, 3-4) took 10 shots and five of them were on goal.

Softball

Moline 12, Galesburg 0: Fueled by a six-run top of the second, the Maroons coasted to a Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Silver Streaks on Tuesday night.

After opening up the game with a run in the first, Moline (12-12, 9-4 WB6) busted out the offense in two of the final four contested innings. It plated three in the third and two insurance runs in the fourth. No stats for the Maroons were reported online.

Sterling 15, Alleman 0: The Golden Warriors plated 11 runs in the first and rode that to a convincing Western Big 6 Conference triumph over the Pioneers on Tuesday night.

Sterling will host Geneseo on Thursday for all the marbles in the WB6 as the two rivals are co-leaders in the standings. It didn't let Alleman (3-15, 2-11) spoil the fun with a run-rule win.

Sarah Pickett-Miller had the lone hit on the night for the Pioneers. Eight of their 13 at-bats on the night ended with a strikeout.