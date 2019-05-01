Girls soccer

Alleman 11, Galesburg 0: It took Alleman 26 minutes to get on the scoreboard Wednesday against Galesburg.

Within six minutes the score was 5-0 and the Pioneers (7-5-2, 2-3) were well on their way to a Western Big Six win.

Julia DeSmet scored a hat trick, including two goals in the 31st minute, and Allie Edwards added two goals and three assists for the Pioneers. In all eight Alleman players scored as the Pioneers outshot the Streaks 26-1.

