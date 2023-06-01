Baseball

Bettendorf 3-0, Assumption 2-10: The Class 3A 10th-ranked Knights salvaged a split by erupting in the nightcap over the Bulldogs in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader on Thursday night.

Five runs were scored by Assumption (5-6, 3-1 MAC) in the bottom of the first, then it added two more in the third and fourth frames. Isiah Rose notched two hits and three RBIs for the Knights while Tyler Welch drove in two and scored twice.

Assumption's Landen Derrer tossed all six innings and gave up just two hits to earn the win.

Bettendorf (8-2, 3-1) scored one run in the first and sixth innings to tie the opener at two, then went ahead in the seventh. Connor Chase drove in two runs and Luke Bohonek went the distance and struck out five.

Pleasant Valley 14-8, North Scott 4-0: The Class 4A seventh-ranked Spartans dominated their way to a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep against the Lancers on Thursday night.

PV (10-4, 4-0 MAC) is the lone unbeaten team remaining in the conference just two doubleheaders into the season. North Scott dropped to 6-6, 2-2.

Softball

Davenport North 7-9, Davenport West 5-5: The Wildcats notched a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of the Falcons on Thursday night.

It puts North (6-2, 3-1 MAC) near the top of the league standings early on in eight years. It needed to rally in the opener and capped it with a go-ahead RBI single from Liliana Alverado in the sixth.

West (1-4, 0-4) grabbed a 4-0 lead on a four-run first, fueled by a two-run double from Maddy Sparks. The Wildcats took control of the nightcap with a 5-0 lead through the first three innings, highlighted by a two-run double by Maddy Cavins.

Davenport Central 11-12, Clinton 5-2: The Blue Devils dominated both games of their Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill against the River Queens on Thursday night.

Central (5-4, 3-1 MAC) was picked to finish near the bottom of the league, but finds itself near the top early on. No stats or score by innings were reported online. Clinton dropped to 0-7, 0-4.

Boys tennis

PV ends dual season with third place: The Spartans used two wins in three doubles matches to triumph past Linn-Mar 5-3 in the third place match of the Class 2A state team tennis tournament.

"It was one of the most fun and exciting years of my coaching career," Spartans head coach Randy Brockhage said. "It has been a group of kids that gelled together and became a team before our eyes."

Singles against the Lions was a 3-3 split as Folu Adekunle (No. 1), Robert Majchrzak (No. 4) and Armaan Bhagwat (No. 5) prevailed for the Spartans. Adekunle and Aaron Ingram, the state runners-up in doubles, gave PV a 4-3 lead.

Seniors Nathan Goy and Abhinav Manosh Pillai triumphed at No. 3 doubles in straight sets, including winning a second set tiebreaker to punctuate the victory over Linn-Mar.

It caps a season in which PV did not lose a singles or doubles match in duals to Mississippi Athletic Conference foes and triumphed over West Des Moines Valley 5-4 in late April.

Goy, Manosh Pillai and Ingram depart the program, but Brockhage is confident in the next wave of players coming up coupled with the returners, paced by Adekunle.

"I get so excited about the next season the moment we're done with the one we're on," Brockhage stated.