Prep report: Assumption boys strike early in 1-0 win

Boys soccer
Assumption 1, Clinton 0: Roberto Medrano scored the only goal of the game off a pass from Liam Nolan in the 15th minute and Assumption held on to win.
The Knights (4-2, 2-1 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) got off 18 shots in the game to only four for the River Kings.
North 3, West 0: Davenport North grabbed the lead just six minutes into the game and its defense took over from there, not allowing a single shot on goal all night.
George Rucker’s goal in the sixth minute came on a penalty kick and the Wildcats (2-2) later added goals by Peter Phan and Logan O’Brien.
Central 4, DeWitt 2: Nathan Hummel and Enrique Diaz each scored a pair of goals to lift Davenport Central to victory over Central DeWitt.
Moline 5, Geneseo 0: Moline dominated Monday's non-conference match against Western Big 6 Conference foe Geneseo, winning the battle 5-0.
United Township 7, Sterling 1: Goals may have been tough to come by for the United Township High School team this spring, but on Monday the Panthers flipped that script. UT scored seven times against Sterling to win the Western Big 6 match 7-1 at the Panther Pitch.
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 2, Assumption 0: The Spartans registered a pair of goals in the second half after a scoreless first half to remain unbeaten for the season.
Isabel Russmann scored off an assist from Adelaide Wolfe in the 43rd minute and Camryn Woods added another goal just five minutes later for PV (5-0, 2-0 MAC).
The Spartans got off 24 shots in the game to only two for Assumption (2-1, 1-1).
Muscatine 7, Clinton 0: Lanie Wiekert registered a hat trick and Muscatine rolled to an easy victory over the River Queens.
Sophie Thomas added a goal and two assists for the Muskies (2-0), who now have defeated Clinton (1-2) 11 consecutive times, the last six by shutouts.