Prep report: Assumption boys strike early in 1-0 win

Boys soccer

Assumption 1, Clinton 0: Roberto Medrano scored the only goal of the game off a pass from Liam Nolan in the 15th minute and Assumption held on to win.

The Knights (4-2, 2-1 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) got off 18 shots in the game to only four for the River Kings.

North 3, West 0: Davenport North grabbed the lead just six minutes into the game and its defense took over from there, not allowing a single shot on goal all night.

George Rucker’s goal in the sixth minute came on a penalty kick and the Wildcats (2-2) later added goals by Peter Phan and Logan O’Brien.

Central 4, DeWitt 2: Nathan Hummel and Enrique Diaz each scored a pair of goals to lift Davenport Central to victory over Central DeWitt.

Moline 5, Geneseo 0: Moline dominated Monday's non-conference match against Western Big 6 Conference foe Geneseo, winning the battle 5-0.