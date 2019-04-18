Boys soccer
Assumption 1, Davenport Central 0: Nick Burkhart scored Assumption's first regulation goal of the season and keeper Gaige Ash and the Knights' defense made it hold up Thursday in a win over Davenport Central.
Burkhart's goal came off a feed from Tony Broginni in the 62nd minute for Assumption (2-3, 2-7).
Central (2-3, 5-4) outshot Assumption 16-9 but couldn't find the net. Ash made eight saves for Assumption.
North Scott 6, Clinton 0: The Lancers came alive in the second half, turning a 1-0 halftime advantage into a lopsided win.
Max Solis scored two goals and had two assists for North Scott, and Ben Evitts tallied two goals and one assist.
Luke Crawford and Thade Gottschalk also scored for the Lancers (4-1, 7-1), who got two assists from Chase Porter.
Clinton (0-4, 2-6) was outshot 21-2. Goalkeepers Colin Wiersema and Kade Tippet combined for the shutout for North Scott.
Pleasant Valley 10, Burlington 0: Pleasant Valley tallied seven goals in the first half and held Burlington without a shot Thursday to stay unbeaten in MAC play.
Rhys Ward scored four of the Lancers' first-half goals and Brennan Sarver had two goals and an assist.
Bryce Rubel, Isaac Ward, Jack Roemer and Evan Ersan also scored for Pleasant Valley (4-0, 7-1).
Zach Morel and Reece Spangler chipped in two assists.
Davenport West 2, Muscatine 1: After falling behind by a goal in the opening half against Davenport West, Muscatine scored the equalizing goal in the 62nd minute but missed two penalty kicks that would have won the game in regulation.
Instead, Davenport West’s Huy Tran swiped the ball from Muscatine and converted a goal in the 95th minute to hand Muscatine a 2-1 home loss in overtime.
Davenport West (3-6, 2-3 MAC) took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute when senior Huy Tran scored after a goal kick got behind Muscatine defenders.
in the 62nd minute, Muscatine finally broke through when Miles Melendez crossed the ball to Hector Martinez, who took a touch and fired a missile by Carstens to tie the game 1-1.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
