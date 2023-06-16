Softball

Assumption claims two victories: The Class 3A second-ranked Knights blitzed past MFL MarMac and Waukon each by 10-0 verdicts at the West Delaware Tournament on Friday.

Versus the Bulldogs, Assumption scored two runs in the first and third innings then plated three runs in the second and fourth. Helen Sons drove in three runs for the Knights' offense while Jessie Wardlow and Isabella Krogman each notched two hits and two RBIs.

Assumption used a four-run fourth inning against the Indians to double its lead. It added two more tallies in the fifth. Abby Odean, after picking up 10 strikeouts in the Knights' first game, roped a pair of hits and drove in three.

PV, Bettendorf split matchups: The Class 5A eighth-ranked Bulldogs and ninth-ranked Spartans each went 1-1 after the opening day of the Jack North Invitational.

Bettendorf triumphed over fifth-ranked Linn-Mar 11-2 in the first game, then was clipped by Urbandale 8-2 in the second contest. No stats for the Bulldogs were posted against the Lions. Versus the J-Hawks, Bettendorf scored once in the first and fourth innings.

PV shutout Waukee 5-0 and was edged by sixth-ranked Southeast Polk 4-3. The Spartans grabbed an early lead on the Warriors with a three-run first inning and added on to it. Kasey Kane ripped two hits and drove in two runs in the win.

The Rams plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth after PV tied the game at 3-3 with a tally in the top half. Jessie Clemons and Mary Paige Withers registered two hits apiece for the Spartans.

Williamsburg 4, Muscatine 0: The Class 3A top-ranked Raiders avenged one of their losses on the year by defeating the Class 5A fourth-ranked Muskies at the loaded Dodger Classic on Friday.

One run in the third gave Williamsburg the lead, then it added two more in the fourth and an insurance run in the fifth. Muscatine was held scoreless for the first time all season.

No stats for the Muskies were reported online.

Calamus-Wheatland 12-13, Clinton 4-6: The Warriors picked up a non-conference doubleheader sweep over the River Queens on Friday night.

No stats for either team were reported online.