Buoyed by individual wins from Chris Guise and Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption cross country swept the team titles at the Davenport City Meet on Thursday.
Guise's time of 16:40 at the Emeis Park course was more than 17 seconds clear of second-place Jackson Hessel from Davenport West.
The Knights' Mike Straub placed third to help Assumption total 43 team points.
Davenport Central, with Carter Sullivan's fifth place finish topping three in the top 10, placed second with 50 team points. West was third with 53, with Mason Dunn's fourth place finish joining Hessel in the top five for the Falcons.
Aiden Bowser placed sixth to lead Davenport North.
On the girls side, Davenport Central's depth made it a tight team race despite Assumption taking the top two individual spots.
Fitzpatrick edged teammate Morgan Jennings 20:14.6 to 20:15.6 for the individual title, helping the Knights total 40 team points.
That was barely enough to edge Central's 42 thanks to having four top-10 finishers led by third-place Merin Crowder and fifth-place Lois Blackman.
Fourth-place Kaitlyn Powell led West to a third-place team finish. Kayla Overton's seventh place led Davenport North.
Volleyball
Clinton sweeps West: Clinton topped Davenport West for the second time this season with a three-set win Thursday, 25-16, 25-23, 25-11.
West led 20-11 at one point during the second set before Clinton ended the set on a 14-3 run.
Makenzie Cooley and Kelly Clark led a balanced Clinton offense with seven kills each as five River Queens tallied at least five kills.
Brooke Mulholland tallied 32 assists for Clinton and Kira Price added 11 digs.
