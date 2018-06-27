After outscoring their opponents at state 21-1, the title-winning Assumption girls soccer team was well represented on the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team with a pair of first-team picks.
Senior midfielder Molly Gervase and junior forward Carly King were chosen for the 1A girls first team. The Knights also had the area's lone boys first-team pick in midfielder Trent Fitzpatrick.
Bettendorf forward Dustin Harris was the area's lone second team pick. Only 3A boys had a second team.
On the boys side, 3A honorable mention picks included Pleasant Valley senior defender Anthony Pena, Clinton senior forward Brennan Lemke and Muscatine senior defender Antonio Melendez.
Local girls chosen honorable mention included North Scott junior midfielder Rylie Rucker and senior goalkeeper Heather Hoeger in 2A and Pleasant Valley senior goalkeeper Jenna Ruccolo and senior midfielder Grace Necker in 3A.
Softball
Bettendorf 7, Davenport North 1: Bettendorf turned a big second inning and a strong pitching performance into a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport North on Wednesday.
Sophia DelVecchio (7-6) got the win for the Bulldogs as North was held to one run on four hits. Anna Forari got two RBIs for Bettendorf, and Emma Dennison had two hits and an RBI.
Molly Freeman had two hits to lead the North offense.
