Girls basketball
Bettendorf 56, Davenport Central 43: Kylie Wroblewski scored 21 points, including going 9-11 from the free throw line to lead the Bulldogs past the Blue Devils on Friday.
Wroblewski also grabbed 16 rebounds, and Ashley Fountain added 13 points and five rebounds for Bettendorf (8-3, 11-3).
McKenna Moore scored 12 to top Central (2-9, 2-11), which led most of the first quarter.
Bettendorf began to pull away in the second quarter, though, building a seven-point halftime lead. Central never managed to close the gap.
Burlington 51, Davenport West 28: West got a game-high 15 points from Nativionna Griffen-Blanks but couldn't grab its first win of the season in its MAC contest against Burlington.
West (0-11, 0-14), after trailing 25-10 at halftime, refused to let Burlington run away with it in the fourth quarter, occasionally even chipping into Burlington's advantage, but the Grayhounds held West to just four points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Bailey Wiemann led a balanced Burlington (2-9, 3-10) attack with 10 points.
Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 39: Muscatine knew it would have to deal with a Pleasant Valley run to start the third quarter. However, unfortunately for the Muskies, their inability to do so turned out to be their undoing.
The undefeated Spartans turned a two-point halftime lead into a 14-point lead after the third quarter and cruised to a 52-39 win over the Muskie girls in Muscatine.
Behind a relentless attack of the offensive glass and forcing 19 Muscatine turnovers, Pleasant Valley attempted 49 shots to Muscatine’s 25. The Muskies stayed in the game behind 52 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.
the Spartans grinded their way to a 10-point quarter to take a 17-15 halftime lead.
Then came the third quarter flurry.
Pleasant Valley scored the first 11 points of the quarter and went on a 17-2 run, powered by a trio of 3-pointers by Macy Beinborn, who led the Spartans with 20 points, to take a 34-17 lead.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.