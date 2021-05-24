Prep report: Bettendorf golfers with regional title

Girls soccer

Bettendorf 10, Davenport West 0: The hosting Bettendorf High School girls soccer team posted its third straight shutout victory, rolling to a mercy-rule victory over Davenport West on Monday evening at TouVelle Stadium to earn a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title with Pleasant Valley.

The victory moved the Bulldogs to 11-4 for the season and dropped the Falcons to 1-10.

Boys soccer

Iowa City West 4, North Scott 1: A tough matchup in the Class 3A Substate 6 semifinal against a team that had allowed only 11 goals all season was too much for the North Scott Lancers as they dropped a decision to hosting Iowa City West Monday evening.

The Trojans moved to 17-1-1 as they advanced to the substate final on Wednesday against Bettendorf while sidelining the Lancers with an 11-6 mark.

Iowa City West led 2-0 at half and scored quickly in the second half to make it 3-0. Oliver Hughes had the only goal for the Lancers that made it 3-1, but West countered with another.