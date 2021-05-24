Prep report: Bettendorf golfers with regional title

Girls golf
Class 4A Region 3 Iowa City: The Bettendorf High School girls golf team won the Iowa City Class 4A Region 3 tournament at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Monday.
The Bulldogs carded a team total 355 to win the event, topping runner-up Southeast Polk by 14 strokes. Fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference rep Muscatine finished ninth in the 10-team field with a 455 score.
Shannyn Vogler led the victorious Bulldogs with a 1-over 73 and senior teammate Rheanna DeCrow posted an 80.
Vogler, a junior, tied for runner-up honors behind medalist Rylee Heryford of Newton, who shot a 71. Heryford (71), Vogler (73) and Addie Berg of Cedar Rapids Prairie (73) were the only three to break 80. DeCrow was fourth at 80.
Class 3A Region 4 DeWitt: Only two teams shot sub-400 team scores at Monday's Class 3A Region 4 gathering at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt.
Dubuque Wahlert (378) took the team title and spot at state ahead of Monticello (394). Hosting Central DeWitt was third in the 11-team event with a 407 score and Davenport Assumption (446) was seventh.
Monticello senior Drucilla Kramer and Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Kaitlin Hotchkiss shared medalist honors, both shooting 86.
Central DeWitt had three players finish in the Top 15 — sophomore Anna Hurning (T10, 98), freshman Maggie Froeschle (12, 99) and freshman Isabelle Pierce (T14, 102). Assumption senior Maya Mayeski also shot 102 and tied for 14th.
Class 2A Region 5 West Liberty: Tipton High School senior Alli Nash shot a 79 to win medalist honors at Monday's Class 2A Region 5 tournament at West Liberty Country Club. The Tiger senior was six shots clear of the small field that included a sixth-place finish by Wilton junior Joann Martin, who carded a 100.
Williambsurg High School's golf team shot a 371 to win the four-team event, topping runner-up Anamosa (416).
Class 1A Region 4 Calamus: The Durant High School girls' golf team placed second at the Class 1A Region 4 final at Wapsi Oaks Country Club in Calamus on Monday.
The Wildcats carded a 417 team score that trailed only winner Grundy Center in the seven-team event.
Senior Makenna Buesing was Durant's top finisher, placing 11th with a score of 102. Junior Rebecca Paustian placed 13th with a 105 and senior Belle Rockow was 16th with a 105.
Edgewood-Colesburg senior Maddy Streicher earned medalist honors by carding an 81.
Girls soccer
Bettendorf 10, Davenport West 0: The hosting Bettendorf High School girls soccer team posted its third straight shutout victory, rolling to a mercy-rule victory over Davenport West on Monday evening at TouVelle Stadium to earn a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title with Pleasant Valley.
The victory moved the Bulldogs to 11-4 for the season and dropped the Falcons to 1-10.
Boys soccer
Iowa City West 4, North Scott 1: A tough matchup in the Class 3A Substate 6 semifinal against a team that had allowed only 11 goals all season was too much for the North Scott Lancers as they dropped a decision to hosting Iowa City West Monday evening.
The Trojans moved to 17-1-1 as they advanced to the substate final on Wednesday against Bettendorf while sidelining the Lancers with an 11-6 mark.
Iowa City West led 2-0 at half and scored quickly in the second half to make it 3-0. Oliver Hughes had the only goal for the Lancers that made it 3-1, but West countered with another.
Wahlert 1, Assumption 0 (PKs): Two halves of regulation soccer and two overtime periods were not enough to decide this Class 2A Substate 4 semifinal contest in Dubuque.
The hosting Golden Eagles (9-8) finally secured the victory by winning a penalty kick shootout 4-3 for the 1-0 victory that ended the Knights’ season with a 10-9 mark.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Central DeWitt 0: This Class 2A Substate 4 semifinal belonged to the hosts as Cedar Rapids Xavier rolled past Central DeWitt.
Xavier (11-5) led 3-0 at halftime before adding four more second-half goals in the second half and ending the Sabers’ 5-11 season.
Regina 8, Prince of Peace 4: Iowa City Regina piled up a big lead early, then cruised the rest of the way in defeating Clinton Prince of Peace in their Class 1A substate semifinal in Iowa City.
The Regals (10-7) led 3-0 after 13 minutes and 8-0 at halftime. They host Solon on Wednesday for a spot in the state tournament.
The Irish finish the season 8-7.
West Liberty 6, Clarke 4: Juan Mateo scored four goals in leading the West Liberty High School boys soccer team to a victory over Clarke in Monday's Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal contest at Memorial Field.
The Comets needed a solid second half as they trailed 2-1 at halftime, Clarke scoring scoring first just a couple of minutes into the contest. Mateo's first goal tied things at 1.
Jahsiah Galvan scored first in the second half, with 30:45 to go, to tie the match before Mateo lit up the board twice.
West Liberty advances to Wednesday's substate final at home against Mid-Prairie.
Girls tennis
Class 2A state quarterfinal: Iowa City West had little trouble handling Clinton in a Class 2A state quarterfinal match at North Scott High School on Monday.
West won the top five singles flights to secure the dual. Clinton's Jayden Kissack, the team's No. 6 player, took a set but that match wasn't completed as West already had the necessary five wins.
Clinton, the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament champion, finished the year 11-2 in duals. Iowa City West (18-0) advances to the state semifinals in early June.
Softball
United Township 12, Peoria Notre Dame 1 (5): The United Township Panthers broke out the offense in the second inning, scoring eight runs and setting the table for a 12-1 non-conference victory over hosting Peoria Notre Dame in a non-conference clash in Peoria that was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
The Panthers (9-10-1) needed only 10 hits to get the job done, combining those with eight Irish errors to log the victory.
Hannah Jones, batting in the No. 9 spot, led the Panthers with a 3-for-3 day that included two runs scored and an RBI. Marilyn Boyer and Rachel Winkel each had two hits and Kaylie Pena drove in a pair from her leadoff spot.
Quincy-Alleman postponed: A lack of umpires led to the postponement of Monday's scheduled Western Big 6 Conference game between Alleman and Quincy. The single game has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 3:30 at Alleman's Rose Field.
Assumption sweeps: The Davenport Assumption softball team opened the season in successful fashion Monday evening. The hosting Knights made quick work of Cascade, sweeping the doubleheader by scores of 10-0 and 11-0.