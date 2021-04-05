Prep report: Bettendorf wins behind freshmen

Boys soccer
Bettendorf 4, Davenport Central 0: A pair of freshmen led the way for Bettendorf's soccer team in Monday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference opener.
Midfielder Chase Wakefield had a hat trick and midfielder Noah Shook added a goal as Bettendorf prevailed at Brady Street Stadium.
Muscatine 2, Central DeWitt 1: Freshmen Parker Green and Jackson Othmer scored goals as Muscatine spoiled Central DeWitt's Mississippi Athletic Conference debut Monday night in DeWitt.
Keaton Simmons scored for the Sabers, on an assist from Cody Penniston. Luke Roth had 10 saves in goal for Central DeWitt.
The Muskies improved to 3-1 on the season.
North Scott 10, Davenport West 0: Ashton Wheeler notched three goals and Luke Crawford scored twice as North Scott recorded its second consecutive 10-goal win Monday night at The Pitch in Eldridge.
North Scott scored eight goals in the first half.
The match was stopped with 32 minutes left in the second half due to the 10-goal differential. Chase Porter, Alex Perez, Jayce Carsten, Max Adkisson and Liam Regan each scored for the Lancers (2-0). Porter had two assists.
Pleasant Valley 10, Clinton 0: Rhys Ward registered three goals and seven other players scored one each as PV opened conference play with a road rout over Clinton. The match was stopped after 52 minutes because of goal differential.
Ward also had an assist for the Spartans, who converted 10 of their 16 shots on goal. Jeffery Rinker, Owen Gannaway and Aidan Judd each had a goal and an assist for PV, which plays host to Assumption on Friday.
Geneseo 3, Sterling 0: After kicking a 32-yard field goal and three point-after boots Monday afternoon, Hunter Holke scored a goal in Geneseo's non-conference home victory Monday evening over Sterling.
"I'm a little exhausted and sunburned," Holke said after his long day of sports. "Soccer is of course my No. 1 priority but it felt good to do both today and have them not interfere."
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton used all seniors on his roster in the senior night contest as senior Ethan Hole (Hunter's cousin) scored a goal and recorded an assist.
The Maple Leafs rifled 27 shots with 16 going on target. Sterling keeper Sergio Garcia blocked 12.
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 1, Iowa City High 0: Morgan Russmann scored in the eight minute off an assist from Jayne Abraham to clip Iowa City High on Monday night in the season opener.
The Spartans out-shot the Little Hawks 15-5, including a 10-3 advantage on goal.
Caleigh Schlichte had three saves in goal for PV, which opens conference play Tuesday night at home against Clinton.
Girls volleyball
Moline 25-25, Orion 19-18: It was a very special "Volley for the Cure" night at Orion High School on Monday as the two programs former coach Jack Wheeler had a major impact on met up in non-conference action.
Wheeler, who passed away from lung cancer last September, was honored during festivities at the game.
On the court, Moline ended a three-match losing streak (all in Western Big 6 Conference play) with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over the hosting Chargers, who had a three match win streak snapped.
However, the motivation behind the meeting was the main thing.
"We thought it would be perfect," said first-year Orion coach Sydney Adams, one of Wheeler's former Chargers along with assistant coaches Tori Hohl and Ashton Lee.
When it came to the matter at hand on the floor, the Maroons (7-3) were led by junior setter/outside hitter Carly Rouse who turned in a strong all-around effort with 10 assists, nine digs, seven kills and two blocks. Junior outside hitter Ella Ramsay had 10 kills and senior middle blocker Audrey Lamphier had five blocks and four kills.