Girls tennis

Porubcin, Clinton doubles team off to state: Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Andrea Porubcin continued her torrid start to the season with three 6-0, 6-0 triumphs to win the Iowa Class 2A regional title in Clinton on Wednesday.

The Mississippi Athletic Conference champion at No. 1 singles, the senior is now vying for another state medal, this time in singles. She placed fifth in doubles last spring. Clinton's Maddie Rowden defeated Davenport Central's Hailey Ross 6-1, 6-1 in the third place match.

In doubles, it was an all-MAC final between Anna Current and Sescie Haan of the River Queens plus Bettendorf's Sarah Hakanson and Allison Halligan as both claimed spots at the state tournament in Iowa City.

Current and Haan, third at MAC, captured the regional title with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph. Hakanson and Halligan won their first two matches in straight sets to reach the final. Current and Haan only dropped one game en route to the title.

Muskies shut out of state: Muscatine's two singles players and two doubles tandems did not advance far enough in the bracket to qualify for state at a Class 2A regional held at Iowa City West.

Maya Simpson, primarily the No. 6 singles player in the Muskies lineup, was the fifth seed and earned a bye into the quarterfinals. She proceeded to falter to Cedar Falls' Franziska Schleicher 6-1, 6-2.

Muscatine's other singles player and its doubles duos did not make it out of the first round.

Girls track and field

Downing, Anderson qualify in four events: Annawan-Wethersfield's Kennady Anderson and Ridgewood's Emily Downing ran in all three true distance events on Wednesday night and qualified all three for the state meet next week in Charleston.

At the Illinois Class 1A sectional meet in Farmington, Anderson was the runner-up in the 3,200 and 800 plus placed third in the 1,600. Her one-mile time of 5 minutes, 24.01 seconds was under the qualifying standard.

Downing was victorious in the 800 and 1,600 and added a third place finish in the 3,200. She was on the Spartans' runner-up 3,200 relay. Kendra Downing also qualified for Ridgewood in the one-mile, taking fifth.

Anderson also was the anchor in the Titans' third-place 1,600-meter relay quartet of Kaylee Celus, Danielle Johnson and Clara Bella VanOpdorp in a time of 4:17.53. A-W also qualified its 400 and 3,200 relays, both placing sixth.

The Titans clipped Mercer County and Elmwood for fourth in the team race, 43-42. Eureka won the sectional title with a whopping 117 points. Ridgewood was seventh with 40 points.

Mercer County's Eden Mueller took the sectional title in the 3,200 in 11:05.06 and was runner-up to Downing in the 1,600. Molly Hofmann cleared 4-11.75 in the high jump to take third and head to Charleston.

Orion's lone state qualifier was Olivia Thomsen in the 3,200 as she took seventh in 12:20.51.

Boys soccer

Pleasant Valley 2, Central DeWitt 0: The Class 4A 13th-ranked Spartans showed no signs of a letdown with a Mississippi Athletic Conference shutout over the Sabers on Wednesday night.

PV (13-2, 8-1 MAC) scored once in each half to win its third straight match after a setback to Iowa City Liberty on May 2. No stats were reported online for the Spartans.

DeWitt (7-7, 2-7 MAC) has dropped two straight after winning three of its last four matches. No stats for the Sabers were reported online.