Prep report: Blue Devils win Pam Duncan Relays

Girls track and field

Blue Devils win Pam Duncan Relays: Spurred by wins in six events, Davenport Central won the Pam Duncan Relays with a score of 123, besting North Scott by 12 points Monday at Central DeWitt High School.

Maquoketa finished third with 79 points, and Bettendorf finished fourth with 73 points.

It was a strong day for the Blue Devils. Central's 3,200 relay finished first in 10:53.16, more than 37 seconds faster than the next finisher, and its 400 shuttle hurdle relay won with a time of 1:13.67.

Individually, Brooklyn Johnson won the 200 dash with a time of 28.14 seconds, edging out Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman, who finished in 28.51. Johnson also won in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, six inches.

Aniah Smith claimed a win in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:12.34, six seconds ahead of Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler.

Dylan Moeller won the 1,500 run in 5:18.47, more than eight seconds faster than North Scott's Peyton Madison.

Softball

Sherrard 13, Riverdale 3: Having lit up scoreboards through its first nine games, the Sherrard High School softball team suffered something of a power outage last week when it was shut out twice by Erie-Prophetstown.

On a chilly Monday, the Tigers re-energized their bats and kick-started this week with a 13-3, six-inning victory over Riverdale.

Sherrard (8-4, 3-4 Three Rivers West) set the tone for the day when its first five batters all recorded hits in the bottom of the first inning.

The third of those batters, Bella Dean, singled in Teagan Nees (2-for-4, two doubles, two runs) with the game's first run. The next hitter, Ava Hartman, belted a three-run homer.

"We prioritize hitting along with defense, and at practice, we focus mainly on hitting different pitches," said Hartman, who finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. "Our lineup is pretty stacked with a lot of good hitters from bottom to top."

Before the first inning was over, an RBI double by Savanah Hauger had the Tigers up 5-0. The hosts tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second after the Rams (9-8, 3-3 TRAC West) had scored in their half of the inning on Maurisa Todd's RBI double.

Sherrard scored its final six runs in the fifth and sixth innings behind Dean (3 for 4) and the duo of Nadia Anderson and Ashley Russell who were both 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

"It felt good to start hitting again and get back on track," Hartman said of the Tigers' bounce-back effort after taking two 3-0 losses to TRAC West co-leader Erie-Prophetstown last week.

