Prep report: Brisker gets 100th win

Wrestling
Wilton earns split: Kael Brisker picked up his 100th career win and Wilton split a pair of dual meets to move to 9-1 on the season.
The Beavers topped Wapello 51-24 but fell to New London 42-33.
Brisker, Gage Oien, Briggs Hartley and Coy Baker each picked up two wins on the night.
Wapello fell in its dual with New London 46-27.
Mitchell Moore, Daniel Meeker and Evan Ross each picked up two wins for Wapello.
Louisa-Muscatine swept at triangular: The Falcons suffered close losses to Highland and WACO in an SEISC triangular Thursday.
L-M won three of of five contested matches against Highland but it wasn't enough in a 42-39 loss.
The Falcons' Max McCulley pinned Brogan Carolan in 2:15 at 145 pounds, and Hayden Cavelage pinned William Wilkerson in 1:15 at 170.
Chase Kruse also picked up a decision win for L-M at 182 pounds.
WACO edged L-M 31-29 in their dual. Jonathan Cox pinned Ryan Maschmann at 132 pounds and Max Mashek pinned Robert Frazer at 152 pounds for the Falcons.
Boys basketball
Wilton 67, Columbus 56: Wilton snapped a four-game skid by beating Columbus on Thursday.
The win moves the Beavers to 2-4 on the season.
Columbus, which led 24-23 at halftime, falls to 0-7.
Girls basketball
Wilton 58, Columbus 22: Wilton built a 26-point halftime lead and cruised from there against Columbus.
The Beavers improved to 2-4 on the season with the win.
Columbus falls to 0-8.
Boys swimming
Pleasant Valley 128, Muscatine 40: Ryan Boeding picked up the Muskies only win as they fell to the Knights on Thursday.
Boeding won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:05.09. He also placed second in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.51.
The Muskies got a second-place finish from their 200 freestyle relay team of Lucas Burkamper, Ryan Boeding, Nolan Recker and Ethan Heth.