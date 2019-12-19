Prep report: Brisker gets 100th win

Wrestling

Wilton earns split: Kael Brisker picked up his 100th career win and Wilton split a pair of dual meets to move to 9-1 on the season.

The Beavers topped Wapello 51-24 but fell to New London 42-33.

Brisker, Gage Oien, Briggs Hartley and Coy Baker each picked up two wins on the night.

Wapello fell in its dual with New London 46-27.

Mitchell Moore, Daniel Meeker and Evan Ross each picked up two wins for Wapello.

Louisa-Muscatine swept at triangular: The Falcons suffered close losses to Highland and WACO in an SEISC triangular Thursday.

L-M won three of of five contested matches against Highland but it wasn't enough in a 42-39 loss.

The Falcons' Max McCulley pinned Brogan Carolan in 2:15 at 145 pounds, and Hayden Cavelage pinned William Wilkerson in 1:15 at 170.

Chase Kruse also picked up a decision win for L-M at 182 pounds.

WACO edged L-M 31-29 in their dual. Jonathan Cox pinned Ryan Maschmann at 132 pounds and Max Mashek pinned Robert Frazer at 152 pounds for the Falcons.

