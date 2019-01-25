Boys basketball
Bettendorf 79, Burlington 42: D.J. Carton scored 27 points as the Bulldogs routed the Grayhounds in Burlington on Friday night.
Lucas Hayes added 14 points and Oliver Bakeris 11 for the Bulldogs (12-1, 9-1), who remain a game behind North Scott in the loss column for the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead.
Burlington fell to 2-9, 1-9 in MAC.
Davenport Central 59, Clinton 43: After scoring just eight points in the opening quarter, the Blue Devils got their offense clicking in a conference road victory.
Central scored 19 points in the second quarter to build a 14-point halftime advantage and 20 in the final frame to end any comeback hopes from the River Kings.
John Miller led the way for Central (12-2, 9-2) with 17 points and Keshawn Pegues chipped in 14.
Bret Myli paced Clinton (2-10, 2-8) with a game-high 18 points.
Galesburg 63, Rock Island 56: By defeating Rock Island at John Thiel Gymnasium, the Galesburg Silver Streaks probably made a lot of friends from Moline on Friday night.
Galesburg's win, combined with Moline’s victory over Quincy, gives the Maroons a 2 1/2 game lead in the Western Big Six. The Maroons are 7-0; the Rocks fall to 4-2 and now need help to catch the frontrunners.
The Rocks could not stop Galesburg’s Jaylin McCants. The junior scored 31 points, converting three field goals in each quarter. He also had 17 rebounds.
Jordan Rice finished with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting for the Rocks.
Marc Nesseler, mnesseler@qconline.com
Girls basketball
Bettendorf 51, Burlington 33: Kylie Wroblewski scored 16 points as Bettendorf used a 9-0 first-quarter run to take control and grab the MAC win.
Allie Brownson scored nine points on a trio of 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (12-3, 9-3).
Bettendorf held a 25-15 advantage at halftime and led by at least 20 points in the early portion of the fourth quarter.
Kayla Glasgow led Burlington (3-11, 2-10) with 11 points, including hitting its only three 3-point baskets.
Clinton 52, Davenport Central 36: Molly Shannon scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures as Clinton topped Central on Friday.
Central held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but Clinton took the lead for good in the middle of the second quarter and gradually built its advantage from there.
Macy Mulholland added 12 points and Elle Davis 11 for Clinton (5-7, 7-7).
Central (3-10, 3-12) was led by Acorianna Lard with nine points.
