Prep report: Central boys bowling team earns spot at state

Boys bowling
Central boys earn state spot: Davenport Central came into Tuesday's Class 3A substate meet with the highest match average among the teams at Ottumwa.
The Blue Devils made that hold up, with its 2,861 pin score topping the district and giving them a team berth in the state tournament.
That was, in part, thanks to the efforts of Josh Allen. The senior bettered his season average by 60 pins in using a 201 first game and a 246 second to post a district-high 447 and capture the district's automatic individual qualifying spot.
Beaham gets wish as Falcons qualify: Dustin Beaham and the Louisa-Muscatine boys bowling team secured their spot at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo for the state tournament by winning Tuesday’s Class 1A District 5 substate tournament at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl.
The Falcons bowled a 3,426 for a commanding victory over second place Durant (3,017), which will be joining L-M at state, as the Wildcats' score was good enough to get them a bid as an at-large qualifier.
Beaham led the individual scorers with a 501 and L-M freshmen Keaten Bieri (478) and Allen Stauffer (464) took third and fourth. Durant senior Drew Henderson came in sixth at 427.
Camanche tops district field: Camanche rolled at least 190 in four of the five Baker games to top the 1A substate meet hosted by Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday.
Camanche totaled 2828 pins on the day.
Girls bowling
Central, Paper earn state spots in Ottumwa: Davenport West's Abigaile Paper followed up an opening 190 with a 254 to take the top spot and automatic state qualifying spot at the Class 3A substate meet at Ottumwa Tuesday.
Paper's 254 was the highest single game of any 3A state qualifier and her 444 total was fourth.
On the team side, while the hosts ran away with the title with a state-high 2,917, Davenport Central's 2,681 total was good enough to secure the second of the three 3A at-large berths to state.
L-M earns shot to defend title: The Louisa-Muscatine girls team ran away from the field and will be making its fourth-straight trip to state.
The previous three yielded state titles.
The Falcons bowled a 3,102, more than 900 pins ahead of second place Davis County.
Morse led all bowlers with a 473. Junior Madisyn Gerdts came in second with a 444 while senior Shadyn Bishop finished third (439). Lauren Bodman’s 438 put the senior in fourth, completing the Falcons sweep at the top of the leaderboard.
Central DeWitt state-bound: The Sabers surrendered a 40-pin lead on Independence heading into the third Baker game at the Class 1A district meet hosted by Monticello, but their 2,484 total was still good enough to earn the at-large spot in the Class 1A state tournament.
Independence used a 33-pin advantage in the Baker games to edge Central DeWitt for the substate title with 2,487 pins.
Tebbe grabs at-large spot: No one at Tuesday's Class 1A substate meet hosted by Dubuque Wahlert could keep up with Wahlert junior Lola Grap, whose 448 two-game total won the district title by 45 pins.
Thankfully for Camanche sophomore Kaylee Tebbe, her score held up quite well against the rest of the state.
Tebbe followed a 178 first game with a 225 to post a 403 total, good enough to earn the fourth individual at-large spot into the state tournament.
Girls basketball
Cal-Wheat 47, Central City 39: Sara Reid scored 20 points to lead Calamus-Wheatland to a victory in a Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinal contest Tuesday night.
Cal-Wheat moves on to face Bellevue Marquette in Friday’s semifinal.
Bellevue Marquette 62, Prince of Peace 45: No. 2 Bellevue Marquette defeated Clinton Prince of Peace to advance to the Class 1A Region 4 semifinal on Tuesday against Calamus-Wheatland.
Bellevue 62, Northeast 50: Bellevue overcame a slow start to defeat Northeast on Tuesday in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
Northeast led 12-5 after the first quarter, but Bellevue took control with a 23-9 second quarter on the way to the win. The Comets (13-9) will meet Iowa City Regina in the Region 5 semifinal Friday.
Wapello 44, Pekin 20: The Arrows held Pekin scoreless for the entire first quarter on their way to a Class 2A regional quarterfinal victory Tuesday.
Next up for the Arrows (15-5) is a matchup with sixth-ranked West Branch at 7 p.m. Friday.
Eryka Dickey scored 10 for Wapello on her way to a milestone. The senior scored the 1,000th point of her high school career.
Regina 53, Durant 46: Kira Schult scored 16 but it wasn't enough as Durant's season ended with a loss to Iowa City Regina in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday.
Durant was within four points heading into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats end the season 6-16.
Van Buren 65, Louisa-Muscatine 30: Ninth-ranked Van Buren proved too much for the L-M girls (11-10) in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, grabbing a 15-point halftime edge on its way to a blowout win.
Hailey Sanders scored five points and finished second in program history with 707 points.
West Branch 60, Wilton 16: The Beavers were held to a combined four points in the second and third quarters as sixth-ranked West Branch rolled to the regional quarterfinal win Tuesday.
Wilton's season ends with a 7-15 record.
Boys basketball
Clinton 54, Davenport West 50: Three days after Davenport West got its first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season against Clinton, the River Kings got their revenge, beating the Falcons in Clinton.
Clinton improved to 3-18, 3-12 in conference. West fell to 3-17, 1-14.
