Prep report: Central boys bowling team earns spot at state

Boys bowling

Central boys earn state spot: Davenport Central came into Tuesday's Class 3A substate meet with the highest match average among the teams at Ottumwa.

The Blue Devils made that hold up, with its 2,861 pin score topping the district and giving them a team berth in the state tournament.

That was, in part, thanks to the efforts of Josh Allen. The senior bettered his season average by 60 pins in using a 201 first game and a 246 second to post a district-high 447 and capture the district's automatic individual qualifying spot.

Beaham gets wish as Falcons qualify: Dustin Beaham and the Louisa-Muscatine boys bowling team secured their spot at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo for the state tournament by winning Tuesday’s Class 1A District 5 substate tournament at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl.

The Falcons bowled a 3,426 for a commanding victory over second place Durant (3,017), which will be joining L-M at state, as the Wildcats' score was good enough to get them a bid as an at-large qualifier.

Beaham led the individual scorers with a 501 and L-M freshmen Keaten Bieri (478) and Allen Stauffer (464) took third and fourth. Durant senior Drew Henderson came in sixth at 427.