Prep report: Central girls beat PV for first time since 2008

Girls basketball

Davenport Central 57, Pleasant Valley 42: Central built a 12-point halftime lead and held on from there to beat Pleasant Valley Friday for the first time since Jan. 18, 2008, snapping a 22-game losing streak in the series.

The result moves the Blue Devils and Spartans into a tie for sixth in the MAC with 5-9 conference records.

Bria Clark scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Central. Aniah Smith chipped in 11 points and Sydney George 10 in the win.

Acorionna Lard added eight points and eight assists before fouling out.

Riley Vice scored 18 points to lead the Spartans.

Bettendorf 71, Davenport West 27: The Bulldogs maintained their hold on third place in the MAC standings with a victory over Davenport West on Friday.

Bettendorf moved to 13-6 on the season and 10-4 in conference. West fell to 1-13 and 1-16.

Davenport North 51, Clinton 30: The Wildcats stayed one game behind MAC leader North Scott in the loss column with a victory over the River Queens Friday.