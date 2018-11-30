Davenport Central 66, Dubuque Senior 59: Keshawn Pegues scored 21 points to lead four Davenport Central players in double figures as the Blue Devils knocked off Dubuque Senior Friday night at George Marshall Gym.
Senior jumped out to an 18-12 lead after the first quarter before the Blue Devils (2-0) rallied to take a 25-24 lead into halftime. The lead remained one point, 36-35, after three quarters before Central pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Emarion Ellis added 16 points for Central while Noah Carter led Senior with 24 points.
Washington 54, Muscatine 38: Noah Yahn led Muscatine (0-2) with 14 points in a loss Friday night.
The Muskies trailed 21-9 midway through the second quarter before closing out the half on a 12-0 run to tie the game.
Though Washington jumped back out, the Muskies were within five points, 41-36, in the fourth quarter but went nearly five minutes without scoring, allowing Washington to pull away.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74, Davenport North 60: A tough second quarter in which the Wildcats were outscored 19-6 doomed North (0-1) in its season opener Friday night.
UTHS 58, Alleman 40: After a close first half between the United Township boys basketball team and Alleman, the Panthers pulled away to win 58-40 in the first Western Big 6 Conference game of the season.
Key in the game was Panthers senior Daveon Ellis, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds. He said that the message at halftime from coach Ryan Webber was intensity on defense.
Chase VanDerGinst led the Pioneers with 12 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Dayne Hodge had 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and recorded an assist.
— Kyle Hartwick, Lee News Network
Moline 64, Quincy 45: Down 14-9 with 1:11 left in the first quarter, the Moline boys’ basketball team was scrambling to get something going against Quincy.
Over the next 7:51, the Maroons found what they were looking for. A 21-0 run turned that five-point deficit into a 30-14 lead and Moline never looked back en route to an easy 64-45 win at Blue Devil Gym.
The win moves Moline to 4-1, 1-0 in the Western Big 6 Conference. Quincy falls to 0-4, 0-1. The loss marks the first time in Blue Devils’ program history they have started a season with four straight losses.
Moline senior Drew Wiemers finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
— Jeff Wendland, Lee News Network
Girls basketball
Burlington 61, Davenport West 34: Kayla Glasgow had 13 points to lead Burlington (2-2, 1-1) past the Falcons (0-3, 0-2) Friday night.
After trailing 14-10 after the first quarter, the Falcons were undone in the second quarter when they were outscored 17-5. Freshman Kaitlyn Powell scored 11 points while classmate Kylee Devore added six points for West.
Bettendorf 70, Davenport Central 60: Kylie Wroblewski scored 25 points, 15 from the free-throw line to lead the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0) to a comeback win over the Blue Devils. Central led 42-36 at halftime and 50-48 heading into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs grabbed the win.
Emma Dennison added 18 points and Ashley Fountain had 13 for Bettendorf. McKenna Moore led the Blue Devils (0-3, 0-2) with 16 points while Kariana Lohf had 15 points.
