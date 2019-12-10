Prep report: Clinton collects first win

Boys basketball

Clinton 58, Muscatine 55: Max Holy made four 3-pointers in the opening quarter and finished with a team-high 20 points to help Clinton to its first win of the season at Yourd Gymnasium.

Josh Dieckman had 20 points and Noah Yahn finished with 17 for the Muskies (0-2, 0-1).

Iowa City West 56, Bettendorf 38: Junior Marcus Morgan had a game-high 17 points as Iowa City West stayed unbeaten on the young season.

Lucas Hayes and Carter Weyman each had nine points for the Bulldogs.

Quincy 60, Alleman 29: Quincy used a quick start to win for the fifth time in six games Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils scored 10 of the game's first 13 points to prevail over the Pioneers at Don Morris gym.

Elijah Campos had eight points, three assists and two rebounds for Alleman.

Girls basketball

North Scott 70, Pleasant Valley 33: Grace Boffeli poured in a game-high 28 points and Presley Case added 15 as Class 4A top-ranked North Scott breezed past Pleasant Valley Tuesday night at The Pit.