Johnston 42, Muscatine 7: In order for Muscatine to have a shot at pulling off an upset at home Friday night, coach Jake Mueller knew his football team would have to play better in all three phases than it had in the first three games of the season.
However, less than three minutes into the game, Muscatine launched a snap over punter Carson Borde’s head and Johnston recovered inside the five and scored moments later.
“It’s rough,” Mueller said of the high snap. “The kids are trying, practicing to get better. We’ve got young guys stepping into new roles and when you have that, things are going to happen. No question that hurt us early.”
Muscatine responded with a touchdown, but in a blink of an eye, Johnston, the No. 7 ranked team in Class 4A, turned a tie game into a three-touchdown lead. Johnston never relinquished its lead and went on to comfortably top Muscatine, 42-7.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Clinton 41, Dubuque Wahlert 0: Clinton quarterback Kalvin Godette threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the River Kings romped over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday.
The River Kings scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters to get the running clock.
Quincy 63, United Township 12: Friday's game started bad for United Township as Quincy's Adonte Crider returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and just got worse from there as Quincy raced to a 56-12 halftime lead to start the running clock.
Iowa State commit Jirehl Brock proceeded to score on his first carry of the night, a 57-yard touchdown that made it 14-0. Brock, who also scored on a 58-yard run and a 55-yard punt return, became Quincy's all-time leading rusher during the contest.
Javin Chandler caught a 6-yard touchdown for UT to break the shutout and make it 42-6, and Willie Newsome later scored on a 25-yard pass for the Panthers, but UT couldn't keep up with Quincy's scoring barrage.
