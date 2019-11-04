Volleyball
Clinton falls in regional final: Throughout their upstart postseason run, Clinton coach Micah Cewe said the River Queens have played above what their record showed in the Iowa Class 4A Region 7 playoffs.
On Monday, the River Queens came crashing back to earth against a young Western Dubuque team that’s playing like it belongs at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Meg Besler had a match-high 12 kills, Bobcats setter Maddy Maahs finished with 30 assists, and WD rolled to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-15 sweep of Clinton.
The Bobcats (22-13) went on several game-changing runs in each set, in part from their thorough play and in part from the River Queens’ error-filled play on the other side.
“Tonight wasn’t our night. We looked like a true 13-23 team tonight,” said Cewe, who has steered Clinton to the 4A regional final in back-to-back seasons. “We let our mistakes really snowball.”
The River Queens (13-23) staked early leads in Sets 1 and 2 only for WD to come roaring back with prolonged runs. A 6-1 Bobcats spurt gave them the Set 1 lead for good, 10-8, and they closed out the frame on another 6-1 run, clinching a 1-0 lead in the match on a Clinton error.
In Set 2, an ace by Brooke Mullholland cut the Queens’ deficit to 11-10. The Bobcats sided out with a service error, and WD sophomore Maddie Harris served the next 12 points to give her team a 2-0 lead in the match.
A 7-1 run in Set 3 gave WD the lead for good, 8-3, and while Bailey Wing’s four-point service run cut Clinton’s deficit to 23-15, the Queens followed with back-to-back errors to hand the match to WD.
Wing, a senior, led Clinton with five kills.
Fulton runs out of steam: The Fulton volleyball team had to settle for a moral victory on Monday night at the Class 1A Pecatonica Sectional.
Dakota, meanwhile, got the victory both teams fought tooth and nail to get. The Indians let a big lead slip away in the second set, but rallied in the third to pull out a 25-12, 25-27, 25-19 victory against the Steamers before a big, loud crowd in the Pec gym.
Emily Schipper had a big night for Fulton with 13 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, while Kylie Collachia had 22 assists, eight digs and three kills. They were backed by Maddie Hodge with five kills, Megan Bailey with three blocks and two kills, Lily Eagle with five blocks and two kills, and Ally Curley with 10 digs.
