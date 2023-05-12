WAYLAND — If the Columbus Community boys track and field team wants to view itself as a potential state trophy holder, it took the right step at the Class 1A state qualifier in WACO.

The Wildcats will have at least one runner in nine of the 19 events on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium next week. It dominated its way to 154 points and the district title. Wapello was 10th with 25 points.

Kaden Amigon and Jeff Hoback finished 1-2 in both the open 100 and 200-meter dashes and ran on legs in Columbus' winning 400 relay. Drake Relays medalist in the 110 high hurdles Triston Miller won the event and anchored its shuttle hurdle relay crew to a title.

The Wildcats' 3,200-meter relay was second in 8:45.88. Miller was second in the high jump and Amigon placed runner-up in the long jump. State wrestling medalist Russel Coil nabbed second place in both the shot put and discus.

Wapello's Ryan McDonough uncorked a heave of 49-09 to claim the shot put and qualify for state.

Boys track and field

Kessel sweeps throws at districts: Louisa-Muscatine senior Spencer Kessel will aim for a state meet sweep in the throws as he claimed district titles in both the shot put and discus at Thursday's Class 2A state qualifier in Tipton.

A Drake Relays medalist in the discus, he chucked it 174 feet, 9 inches then tossed the shot well over 63 feet. He will go for a Drake Stadium sweep in the shot put after securing the white flag last month. The Falcons also saw Chris Day place third in the open 400 in 52.44 seconds.

Durant's Caleb Clark secured the 110 high hurdles and anchored its shuttle hurdle relay crew to gold. University of Iowa football recruit Nolan DeLong anchored the Wildcats' 1,600 relay to first.

West Liberty's Jayce McHugh qualified in two events, taking second in the 110 hurdles and running the last leg on its shuttle hurdle relay. Wilton's best finish was its shuttle hurdle quartet taking third.

Handful of Muskies take fifth: Muscatine's sprinting crew pieced together four top-five finishes at the Class 4A state qualifier held at Linn-Mar High School on Thursday night.

Jimelle Forkpa ran a new personal record in the 100-meter dash, taking fifth in 11.42 seconds in a loaded field. He also was the third leg in Muscatine's sprint medley relay that darted to a time of 1:36.05.

Daniel Adams grabbed sixth in the 100 hurdles, kicked off the sprint med and anchored the Muskies' shuttle hurdle relay. Their 1,600 quartet placed fifth in just over 3:29.

Girls track and field

Sprinters stand out for Muskies: Muscatine's Avery Schroeder recorded a top-five finish in the 100-meter dash at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet held at Linn-Mar on Thursday night.

Muscatine's squad finished sixth out of eight teams with 36 points.

Schroeder blitzed her way to a new PR in the 100, taking fourth in 12.88 seconds. She was also eighth in the open 200 while Ella Schroeder nabbed top-six finishes in the 100 and 400 hurdles. The Muskies' shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relays were top-five.

Wapello freshman wins title: Arrows sprinter Kate Lanz will head to the state meet at Drake Stadium for the first time as she secured the 200-meter dash in 26.77 seconds at an Iowa Class 1A state qualifier at WACO High School on Thursday.

It was the lone area winner on the girls side. Lanz also placed fourth in the 100, was the anchor on Wapello's third-place 400 relay and second leg on the 800 relay.

Columbus' Naveiah Garza was the runner-up in the open 400 as the freshman bolted to a time of 1:05.14.

The Wildcats had a pair of fourth place finishers in Ariana Vergara (800) and Lily Coil (100 hurdles).

Durant's Fusco heads to state in three events: A medalist at the Drake Relays, Wildcats hurdler Carlie Jo Fusco won three races at the Class 2A state qualifier held at Tipton.

She secured victories in the 100 and 400 hurdles plus anchored Durant's shuttle hurdle relay to a win. The other two area winners were Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher claiming the discus and Wilton's Catie Hook winning the long jump.