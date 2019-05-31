Girls soccer

CPU eliminates Bellevue Marquette: Adrianna Katcher scored two first-half goals as Center Point-Urbana topped Bellevue Marquette 5-0 on Friday in their 1A regional semifinal.

CPU, which will play Dyersville Beckman for the regional title, led 4-0 at halftime.

The loss ends Marquette's season at 9-7.

Baseball

Assumption offense goes off: The Knights didn't suffer from a shortage of runs in sweeping their MAC-opening doubleheader against Burlington on Friday.

After posting 10 in their opening 10-0 win over the Grayhounds, the Knights tallied even more in Game 2, topping Burlington 18-2.

