PREP REPORT: Faclons topple West in MAC boys play

Boys basketball

Davenport West 77, Muscatine 63: Four Falcons finished in double figures Friday to send Davenport West in its Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory.

Landon Winston scored 20 points to lead West, which outscored the Muskies 24-13 in the second quarter to open a 44-30 lead at the half.

Davante Bradford finished with 18, Jermilyn Gardner contributed 13 and Javonte Payne totaled 11 points, teaming with Winston on a 24-for-40 effort from the field. As a team, the Falcons (5-4, 5-2 MAC) connected on 30-of-59 shots.

Kayvion Hodges paced the Muskies with 17 points.

Luke Wieskamp finished with 15 and Diamond Krayee finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with a 14-point game for Muscatine (3-5, 3-4).

North Scott 74, Clinton 51: The Lancers end a two-game road losing streak in emphatic fashion, rolling to a MAC victory over the winless River Kings at Yourd Gym.

The win keeps North Scott (7-2, 5-2 MAC) one game behind league-leading Pleasant Valley in the conference race. Clinton now sits at 0-9, 0-7.

Quincy 61, Rock Island 55: A big fourth quarter allowed the host Blue Devils to rally for the Western Big 6 victory over Rock Island.

After Rock Island erased the 16-15 lead Quincy held after a back-and-forth first quarter, opening a lead that lasted throughout much of the middle two quarters, the Blue Devils put 28 points on the board in the final quarter to rally from a 38-33 deficit through three quarters and withstand a big final quarter by Rock Island's KJ LaMonte.

Playing in his first conference game for the Rocks, LaMonte scored 11 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter for Rock Island (11-6, 2-3 Western Big 6).

Quincy (13-2, 4-1) maintained its share of second place in the conference with the win.

Galesburg 54, Alleman 23: Fast starts in each half allowed the Galesburg Silver Streaks to roll to a victory over the Alleman Pioneers at Thiel Gym.

Galesburg opened a 15-6 lead after one quarter and extended a 27-10 halftime advantage by outscoring Alleman 17-9 in the third quarter, sending the Silver Streaks on their way to their second conference win over the season.

Carter Clary scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the second and third quarter to lead Galesburg (5-13, 2-3 Big 6). Easton Steck added 13 for the Silver Streaks.

Lincoln Dorsey and Ethan Georlett led the Pioneers (4-14, 1-4) with 10 and eight points, respectively.

Sterling 70, Geneseo 38: The Golden Warriors jumped out to a 49-17 halftime lead and cruised to the Western Big 6 win over the Maple Leafs (0-13, 0-5 Big 6).

Off to its best start since the 1999-2000 season, Sterling (14-3, 4-1) remains one game behind Moline in the conference race with the win at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Girls basketball

Davenport North 67, Davenport Central 17: The Wildcats won their seventh straight game Friday, quickly seizing control of the Mississippi Athletic Conference game against the visiting Central Blue Devils.

North took a 24-8 lead after one quarter before holding Central to two points in the second quarter to open a 44-10 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats remain one game behind MAC leader Pleasant Valley, improving to 10-1 on the season and 8-1 in the conference. The Blue Devils fall to 2-8, 2-7 MAC.

North Scott 58, Clinton 16: The North Scott Lancers moved above the .500 mark for the season with a Mississippi Athletic Conference rout over the Clinton River Queens.

North Scott held Clinton without a point in the first quarter, taking a 23-point lead that grew to 41-10 by halftime. The Lancers moved to 6-5 on the year and 6-3 MAC.

Clinton is now 2-9 overall, 1-8 in the MAC.

Muscatine 63, Davenport West 36: The Muscatine Muskies used a big second quarter to methodically build a lead over the Falcons, growing a 19-13 advantage after one quarter into a 37-20 halftime lead.

Avery Schroeder led Muscatine (3-9, 3-6 MAC) with 18 points, hitting three 3-point baskets. Brylee Seaman and Macy Reno each added 12 for the Muskies.

West (0-8, 0-8) was led by a 10-point game from Sydney Westerhof.