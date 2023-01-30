Prep report: Geneseo girls bowling secures first ever WB6 title

STERLING, Ill. — Ignited by three bowlers with scores in the quadruple digits and another in the high 900s, Geneseo’s girls bowling team claimed the Western Big 6 conference title with a team score of 4,967 on Monday night at Blackhawk Lanes.

United Township nipped Rock Island 4,887-4,881 for second place while Moline placed fifth with a team score of 4,697. Sterling (4,802) and Galesburg (4,429) finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

It marks the first Big 6 conference title in girls bowling for Geneseo.

The Maple Leafs rolled a 2,434 in the morning session’s first three games, then returned for the final three games and increased their scores by 99 pins. Allyson Ford tallied a six-game total of 1,047 that placed her sixth on the individual leaderboard.

Paige Swain rolled a 1,018 and Sarah Lawrence finished with a 1,013. Both results placed them in the top-10.

Sterling’s Maddie Fowler won the high six-game series with a 1,153. United Township’s Alicia Limon rolled the highest three-game score of 598 and on her last game, bowled the highest score of the day at 257.

The Panthers’ Kloey Miner was named as the WB6 Player of the Year. She bowled a 1,088 on the day, dubbing her as an all-conference honoree with a third place finish.

Moline was paced by a 1,017 from Keyana Tounou and Rock Island was led by Ryleigh Terry’s 1,064 that placed her fourth overall for an all-conference performance.

Boys basketball

United Township 81, Dunlap 54: Four players scored in double figures as the Panthers reached the 20-win mark with a victory over the Eagles on Monday night on the road.

Bristol Lewis continued his scorching touch from the field with a game-high 22 points. He has scored at least 20 points in his last three contests.

United Township (20-5) led by double figures much of the night and began to pull away from Dunlap. It led by 11 points after one frame, 18 at the half and 27 through three quarters. Omarion Roberts tallied 19 points for the Panthers.

De’Vontay Wright chipped in 15 points and Jackson Colgan registered 12.

Girls basketball

Bettendorf 62, Davenport Central 35: Lillie Petersen had 15 points and Kayla Fountain finished with 14 as Bettendorf moved above .500 in conference play Monday night with a conference win over Central at Bettendorf High School.

The game was moved up a night as Bettendorf is hosting a Class 3A regional wrestling competition Tuesday night.

Faith Furness chipped in a dozen points for the Bulldogs, who made nine 3-pointers in the game and outscored the Blue Devils 39-17 in the second half. Addisen Ford led Central (5-13, 4-11) with 18 points.

Bettendorf improves to 10-7 overall, 8-7 in the MAC.