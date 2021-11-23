Prep report: Geneseo girls rout Quincy

Girls basketball
Geneseo 57, Quincy 21: The Maple Leafs opened Western Big 6 play Tuesday night by pulling ahead of visiting Quincy with their offense.
Geneseo slammed the door in the second half on the strength of its defense.
Providence commit Kammie Ludwig led the way 24 points, including hitting all of her seven free throws, for the Leafs, who built a 21-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and held Quincy to just three second-half points.
Annie Wirth added 11 for Geneseo, which also got six points each from Jordan Porter and Danielle Beach.
Moline 61, Galesburg 36: After starting the season off going 1-2 at a tournament at Lincoln-Way West, the Maroons got their Western Big 6 season off to a more successful start Tuesday.
The Maroons raced out to an early lead and never looked back in their rout of the Silver Streaks in the Western Big 6 opener for both teams.
The loss was Galesburg's first of the season after they swept three games at their home tournament last week.