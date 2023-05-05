Softball

Geneseo 7, Riverdale 0: Madison Scott ripped two doubles and drove in three runs as Geneseo blanked Riverdale on Senior Night Friday in Geneseo.

The Lady Leafs (21-6) seized control early with three runs in the opening inning and two more in the second to rebound from Thursday’s loss to Moline.

Geneseo finished with nine hits in the game, five of those doubles.

Moline 10, Alleman 0: A day after beating conference leader Geneseo, Moline struck for a 10-run win over Alleman in Western Big 6 Conference play.

The Maroons (10-11) scored two runs in the first, one in the third, two more in the fourth and had a four-run seventh to get their eighth conference win of the season.

Boys track & field

Panthers second at Geneseo: United Township collected three individual victories in the ‘A’ division Friday night at the Geneseo McCormick ABC Invitational.

Galesburg, with its fifth-place finish in the final event, won the combined title with 231 points. United Township, which was disqualified in the 1,600 relay (final event), took second in the 16-team field with 227.5.

UT’s Alassane Ba ran a personal best of 49.86 seconds to take the 400 meters, Korey Randle recorded a jump of 6.26 meters in winning the long jump and Benedict Lissa was first in the triple jump with a leap of 12.79 meters.

Geneseo’s Kaden Salisbury (shot put) and Jacob Rapps (110 hurdles) collected ‘A’ victories as did Alleman middle-distance standout Noah Britton with a time of 1:58.30 in the 800. Britton also anchored the Pioneers to victory in the 3,200 relay in 8:24.65.

Maroons claim Holt Invite: Moline’s Saiheed Jah won both individual hurdle events and the Maroons were first in a pair of relays to win the six-team Holt Invitational hosted by DeKalb on Friday.

Moline accumulated 143 points to finish 30 points in front of second-place DeKalb. Rockford Guilford was third with 112 points.

Jah ran 15.65 in winning the 110 hurdles and 40.61 to take the 300 hurdles. His teammate, Karinton Djikpe, was second in the 300 hurdles in 42.06.

Moline took first in the 1,600 relay in 3:38.12 and won the 3,200 relay in 9:05.33.

Girls soccer

Central DeWitt 2, Davenport North 0: The Sabers found the back of the net once per half in a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Wildcats on Friday night in Davenport.

Central DeWitt (8-6, 4-3 MAC) has won three straight matches since a 3-0 setback to Dubuque Hempstead on April 28. The eight wins is the most since joining the MAC and the highest since a 13-win campaign in 2018.

North drops to 7-6, 1-5.