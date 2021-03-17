 Skip to main content
Prep report: Geneseo soccer wins again
Prep report: Geneseo soccer wins again

Boys soccer

Geneseo 6, Galesburg 0: Hunter Holke scored the hat trick in leading the Geneseo High School boys soccer team to a convincing 6-0 Western Big 6 victory over Galesburg. In two games, Holke had five goals and three assists, including two on Wednesday.

Because of the wet weather, the game was played at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

Geneseo (2-0) also got goals from Mason Smith, Hayden Curcuru, and Conner Nelson.

