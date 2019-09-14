Volleyball
Top-ranked Xavier keeps North Scott from own tourney title: The hosting Lancers played 4A's top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier tight in the title match but ultimately fell 25-23, 26-24 to settle for second at the North Scott Invitational on Saturday.
The loss came after 4A No. 7 North Scott swept through its pool and topped Van Buren 25-19, 25-17 in the semifinals. The only set North Scott dropped before the final came during an 18-21, 23-21, 16-14 win over Bettendorf in pool play, during which it also topped Western Dubuque (21-19, 21-13) and Union, LaPorte City (21-16, 26-24).
Sam Lee totaled 30 assists in the finals and semifinals for North Scott.
The Lancers were the only local squad to advance to the semifinals. Bettendorf went 1-2 in pool play, falling to North Scott and Union (21-17, 21-17) while beating Western Dubuque (21-10, 19-21, 15-13).
Clinton also went 1-2, beating Davenport West 21-12, 21-13 but losing Xavier 21-12, 21-8 and Van Buren 14-21, 21-13, 15-6. West went 0-3, falling to Van Buren 21-19, 21-17 and Xavier 21-12, 21-8 along with its loss to Clinton.
Tipton captures Linn-Mar title: Tipton rebounded from a pool play loss to the hosts to win the Linn-Mar tournament title Saturday.
The Tigers, the top-ranked team in 3A, rebounded from getting blown out in the first set to top Assumption, 8-21, 21-16, 15-12, in the championship match.
Tipton, which got wins over Center Point-Urbana and Fort Madison to go with its loss to Linn-Mar in pool play got immediate revenge on the hosts, eliminating them in the quarterfinals, 14-21, 21-12, 15-13, before sweeping Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinals.
Assumption, which went 2-1 in pool play, reached the finals by topping Dubuque Hempstead 21-19, 21-8 in the quarterfinals before the Class 3A No. 5 Knights topped Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Pleasant Valley 21-17-18-21, 15-10.
It was the first loss of the tournament for the Class 5A No. 6 Spartans, who swept Hempstead, Solon and Fairfield in pool play before ousting CPU 21-10, 21-19 in the quarterfinals.
Geneseo tops Annawan for home tourney title: With half of its six-team field consisting of reigning regional champions, the Geneseo Volleyball Invitational was a showcase of quality.
Two of those defending postseason title-holders — Geneseo (3A) and Annawan (1A) — ended up in Saturday afternoon's championship game, and combined for six of the 10 players on the all-tournament roster.
Led by a trio of all-tournament honorees including MVP Maddi Barickman, the Maple Leafs took the title with a dominating 25-10, 25-15 sweep. Barickman dished out 12 assists and added six digs and two aces as the Leafs went 4-0 on the day to improve to 11-3.
"We came in, and Coach (head coach Casey Komel) kept telling us to set the tone from our first game," said Barickman. "We did that well, and rode the momentum the whole day."
A year after dropping a three-set title match heartbreaker to Wethersfield — another 1A regional champion from 2018 in the field — the Leafs did not drop a set in any of their four wins, including pool play victories over Kewanee and Mercer County and a 25-13, 25-14 semifinal sweep of Monmouth-Roseville.
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com
