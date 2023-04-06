BOYS SOCCER

Assumption 10, Davenport West 0: The Knights’ 8-0 halftime lead proved insurmountable as they handled the visiting Falcons in Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference contest. Roberto Medrano and Charlie Leinart both had three goals and two assists, while teammate Keaton Thissen added two goals and an assist as the Knights improved to 3-0. The third straight loss to Assumption dropped the Falcons to 0-2.

Bettendorf 10, Clinton 0: BClinton may have come into Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference battle with a matching undefeated record, the Bettendorf Bulldogs were not about to be gracious guests. Bettendorf (4-0) took control of the contest with seven first-half goals in dropping the River Kings to 3-1. Other than last year's scoreless tie, Bettendorf has 11 victories over Clinton since 2011.

Davenport North 6, Central DeWitt 0: The Davenport North Wildcats built a 4-0 lead by halftime and cruised to Thursday's 6-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory. The outcome moved North to 2-0 and dropped the Sabers to 2-1.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

PV wins own invite: Winning five events was enough for the hosting Pleasant Valley Spartans to log the team title at Thursday's Pleasant Valley Invitational at Spartan Stadium.

PV totaled 158 points to top the eight-team field. The Spartans were followed by Solon (145), North Scott (91), Urbandale (90.5), Bettendorf (81.5), Western Dubuque (74), Iowa City High (60) and the PV B squad (18).

PV's Reese Godlet won the discus and met the Blue Standard for the upcoming Drake Relays with her winning toss of 132 feet, 3 inches. the girls' Ble Standard is 128 feet.

The hosts took two relay victories — the 4x800 and the distance medley — to go along with two individual event victories from Grace Boleyn (4:54.99 in the 1500) and Hannah McVey (1:09.43 in the 400 hurdles).

Bettendorf won a pair of relays, taking the 4x200 and 4x400. Maya Williams ran leadoff on both of those. She teamed with Brooke Magistrelli, Tessa Teagarden and Carson Bohonek on the 1:47.87-clocking 4x200 and Teagarden, McKenzie Schaefer and Calista Rasmer on the 4x400 that clocked 4:14.10.

North Scott had two field-event winners. Sydney Skarich won the high jump with a 5-foot leap and Jorie Hanenburg, who also ran on the fifth-place 4x100 relay and placed fourth in the discus, won the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 6.75 inches.

SOFTBALL

Geneseo 13, Galesburg 0 (5): Tara Bomleny had a huge hand both offensively and in the circle in leading the Geneseo Lady Leafs to a 13-0 Western Big 6 Conference victory over hosting Galesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Bomleny pitched four shutout innings and hit a triple in the victory as part of 17 Geneseo base hits. Jaelyn Lambin and Annabelle Veloz each knocked out three hits for the Lady Leafs. Sidney Spindel added two hits, including a home run, while knocking in four runs.

Moline 12, Quincy 8: The trek to Quincy was a fruitful one for the Moline High School softball team as it pulled out a 12-8 Western Big 6 Conference victory. the victory moved the 3-2 Maroons to 2-1 in Big 6 action. Quincy dropped to 3-4 on the season.

Sterling 4, United Township 3: Sterling's Golden Warriors (7-1, 3-0 Big 6) scored twice in the top of the 7th inning to hand the Panthers (3-4, 2-2 Big 6) their second league loss in as many days.

GIRLS SOCCER

UTHS 8, Rock Island 0: Sofia Camarillo scored twice to lead United Township High School's 8-0 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Rock Island on Thursday evening. Six others scored one goal each as the Panthers' shared the offensive wealth. Kiersten Medinger logged three assists and Rubi Tapia-Macias dished off two helpers in the victory.

--Staff report