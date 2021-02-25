Prep report: Maquoketa falls in substate semifinal

Boys basketball

Solon 63, Maquoketa 50: When Brady Digmann hit a corner 3-pointer to give Maquoketa a four-point lead with five minutes left in the third quarter of Thursday night's 3A substate semifinal against Solon, it seemed as if the Cardinals had the momentum working in their favor.

The hosting Panthers promptly snatched it right back.

Solon (21-2) closed the third quarter on a 13-2 run to reclaim the lead and held off another Maquoketa charge in the fourth quarter to advance to Monday's substate final against unbeaten Monticello.

Caden Atienza led Maquoketa with 16 points. The Cardinals finished their season with an 8-14 record, with three of those losses coming to Solon.

