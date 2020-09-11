Prep report: Maquoketa races past West Liberty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Maquoketa had yet to open play this year because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program ahead of the season opener two weeks ago.

The Cardinals took out any frustrations they might have had on West Liberty, scoring on three first-half possessions and romping past the the Comets 27-6 in the District opener.

West Liberty star running back Jahsiah Galvan eventually got the Comets on the scoreboard with a 24-yard fourth quarter touchdown run, but it was too little, too late to keep the Comets (2-1) from suffering their first loss of the season.

Kannon Coakley scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 8 yards in the first half and Connor Becker also punched it in from 2 yards out to stake Maquoketa to a 20-0 halftime lead. Another rushing touchdown increased the advantage to 27-0 before Galvan answered.

Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Fifth-ranked Sigourney-Keota made certain Louisa-Muscatine wasn't going to pull of the upset in the 1A district opener, romping past the Falcons on Friday.

The loss drops L-M to 0-3 on the season.