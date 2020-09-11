Prep report: Maquoketa races past West Liberty

Maquoketa had yet to open play this year because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program ahead of the season opener two weeks ago.
The Cardinals took out any frustrations they might have had on West Liberty, scoring on three first-half possessions and romping past the the Comets 27-6 in the District opener.
West Liberty star running back Jahsiah Galvan eventually got the Comets on the scoreboard with a 24-yard fourth quarter touchdown run, but it was too little, too late to keep the Comets (2-1) from suffering their first loss of the season.
Kannon Coakley scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 8 yards in the first half and Connor Becker also punched it in from 2 yards out to stake Maquoketa to a 20-0 halftime lead. Another rushing touchdown increased the advantage to 27-0 before Galvan answered.
Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Fifth-ranked Sigourney-Keota made certain Louisa-Muscatine wasn't going to pull of the upset in the 1A district opener, romping past the Falcons on Friday.
The loss drops L-M to 0-3 on the season.
Wapello 42, Highland 13: A big offensive spurt in the middle quarters carried Wapello to the easy district victory on its home field. The Indians (1-1) scored 35 points in the middle frames to drop Highland to 0-2.
Jake Gustison led the Indians with 164 yards rushing on 18 carries and found the end zone three times. Keaton McConahay added 54 yards to the team's 272 yards rushing total and also scored once. Quarterback Tade Parsons completed 5 of 8 pass attempts for 121 yards. He connected with Caden Thomas twice — both for scores, the long a 66-yarder.
Lisbon 57, Columbus 0: It was not a good District opener for Columbus as the Wildcats ended up on the short side a 57-0 final, falling to hosting Lisbon.
The Wildcats (1-2) fell behind 26-0 in the first quarter and were trailing 44-0 at halftime, setting up a running clock for the second half in which the 3-0 Lions tacked on TDs in each of the third and fourth quarters.
The Lions rushed 28 times for 332 yards and scored all of their touchdowns on running plays.
