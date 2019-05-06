QUINCY, Ill. — The result produced two identical reactions.
The Quincy and Moline girls soccer teams missed a chance at capturing a Western Big Six title outright after ending Monday night’s game at 1-1 after two overtime periods at Flinn Stadium. Both sides walked away disappointed, having to settle for at least a two-way share of the conference crown.
It took reminding that the records will still call both sides a champion.
“Obviously you don’t like sharing, but it’s still a title,” Quincy coach Travis Dinkheller said. “We still get a plaque that says conference champion and it’ll go in our books as a conference championship.”
United Township could join and split the Big Six title three ways with a victory over Rock Island Tuesday. A loss means only Quincy (5-9-4, 3-0-2) and Moline split.
“We just won the conference and (the players) think we lost,” said Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler, a 2005 Quincy graduate. “If you look at their faces, it’s like their season is over. That’s my favorite thing about them. They strive to be better and better every day.”
Moline (8-6-3, 3-0-2 Big Six) was seven minutes away from winning it outright.
The Maroons broke the scoreless game in the 55th minute when freshman forward Caroline Hazen tapped home a pass from Karima Rangel on a 2-on-1 situation with Quincy goalkeeper Ashley Boyer.
That lead remained until Quincy forward Emma Kroeger pounced on a loose ball in the box near the goal and slipped a shot past Moline goalkeeper Lauren Parker to tie the game with 7:14 remaining.
“I never take a play off,” Kroeger said. “I honestly thought I was going to run into the post. It was just going for everything at that point.”
It helped the Blue Devils seal a third straight Big Six title — either shared or outright — and eight of the last 11 overall.
“At least we got a share,” Kroeger said. “It’s better than nothing.”
Quincy’s best chance to take the lead came less than three minutes into the first overtime period when Moline was whistled for a handball in the box. Quincy’s Meaghan Mero, however, couldn’t convert the penalty kick.
“I gave (Mero) a big hug because the reality is one play doesn’t decide a game,” Dinkheller said. “There’s so many things that can impact the direction the game goes. One play wasn’t the deciding factor. We had a few really good chances throughout.”
That didn’t stop the Maroons from feeling relief.
“We were all really nervous,” Hazen said. “We got really lucky on that one.”
The Maroons were also lucky a minute after the penalty kick as a header by the Blue Devils’ Haley Milhauser glanced off the crossbar.
Moline outshot Quincy 14-12, and took three more shots in the overtime period.
Parker made eight saves, while Boyer had six.
Girls tennis
Spartans lead MAC tennis: Pleasant Valley will be represented in the championship match of all nine flights at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament today.
The Spartans accumulated 18 points and have a 2 1/2-point margin over Clinton heading into the final day. Tentatively, the championship matches are scheduled for 2 p.m. today at North Scott. If there is inclement weather, the matches will be moved to the indoor facility in Clinton.
There will be four head-to-head finals between PV and Clinton -- Nos. 1, 4 and 5 singles along with No. 1 doubles.
In the No. 1 singles flight, PV's Kayla Nutt, who outlasted Assumption's Lauren Dilulio in the semifinals, faces Clinton's Kaylee Camp.
PV's Lauren Hird faces Assumption's Caroline Bush in the No. 2 singles final. Nutt and Hird are in the No. 1 doubles final against Clinton's Camp Abby Struble.
The Spartans are seeking their sixth straight conference championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.