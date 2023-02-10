Boys basketball

Moline 73, Sterling 64: In what ended up being one of its closest games in Western Big 6 Conference play this season may have been the most satisfying for the Moline High School boys basketball team.

The Class 4A second-ranked Maroons clinched the outright Big 6 crown with a victory over the hosting Sterling Golden Warriors at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse. Moline goes for the undefeated league crown on Tuesday when it visits Alleman to close out the regular season.

The Maroons (26-3, 13-0 WB6) will be gunning for their third undefeated league title in program history, hoping to add to similar accomplishments in the 2001-02 and 2003-04 seasons.

Rock Island had the last undefeated league seasons (2013-14, 2010-11, 2004-05).

Owen Freeman led the Maroons with 21 points in a game that Sterling led early. Brock Harding chipped in 15 points, Trey Taylor had 14 and Grant Welch finished with 12 for Moline.

The Golden Warriors (20-8, 7-6 WB6) were led by JP Schilling’s 32 points and Lucas Austin’s 21.

Moline returns to action Saturday afternoon at home against Normal Community.

North Scott 83, Clinton 38: The hosting North Scott Lancers took the long route to Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Clinton at The Pit as the Lancers drilled 15 3-pointers in the contest.

Kyler Gerardy (game-high 19 points), Kavon Phillips (15 points) and Tyler Watkins (11) all hit three long balls in leading the rout. Brennan Reid also added 10 as North Scott kept Clinton winless on the season.

After leading 22-10 after one quarter of play, the Lancers took control in the second quarter and raced to a 48-19 advantage as they moved to 15-4, 12-4 MAC, remaining two games behind league-leading Pleasant Valley.

Clinton, led by Lucas Weiner’s 15 points, fell to 0-19, 0-16 in MAC play.

United Township 56, Alleman 17: United Township built a 28-2 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in a Big 6 win over Alleman on Friday.

Senior Omarion Roberts hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored all of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter in front of a fired up and engaged student section.

The all senior starting lineup for the Panthers (23-6, 8-6 Big 6) feasted off 11 turnovers in the first quarter and held Alleman 96-23, 2-11) without a bucket until the last minute of the frame.

Quincy 66, Geneseo 28: The Quincy High School boys basketball team wrapped up solo second place in the Western Big 6 Conference race Friday night with a victory over Geneseo.

The win moved the Class 4A 10th-ranked Blue Devils to 22-4, 11-2 in the league, two games behind league champ Moline with one game left to play.

Geneseo remained winless, dropping 0-25, 0-13 in the league.

Girls basketball

North Scott 70, Clinton 29: Lauren Golinghorst scored 22 points and McKenzie Moeller added 13 to power North Scott to a thrashing of Clinton in the Mississippi Athletic Conference regular-season finale Friday evening at The Pit.

The Lancers (12-9, 12-6 MAC) scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back in securing a third-place tie with Davenport Assumption.

Alex Tucker led Clinton (3-18, 2-16 MAC) with nine points.

Davenport North 62, Davenport Central 19: A 31-0 first-half run carried the Davenport North Wildcats to an easy Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over cross-town rival Central on Friday evening at George Marshall Gym.

Fifth-ranked North, which led 46-10 at halftime, moved to 19-2 on the season and finished 16-2 and in second place behind Pleasant Valley in the MAC.

Sophomores Divine Bourrage and Journey Houston scored 15 points each to lead the Wildcats. Freshman Alyvia McCorkle had 12 points in the first half to help spark North.

Central finished the regular season 6-15, 5-13 in MAC play.

Davenport West 54, Muscatine 41: On the final night of Mississippi Athletic Conference play, the Davenport West High School girls basketball team rallied for a victory over Muscatine for its first league victory of the season, one that snapped a 25-game MAC losing streak in the process.

A 14-0 third quarter changed the game as the Falcons (2-18, 1-17 MAC) trailed 29-27 at halftime of the game played at Muscatine High School.

Zoe Glasgow had four 3-pointers for West, which last won in the MAC on January of 2022, beating Clinton 41-38.