PREP REPORT: Montezuma had big answers for Easton Valley

8-man playoffs

Montezuma 60, Easton Valley 38: Easton Valley running back Charlie Simpson and the River Hawks got off to a great start in Friday's 8-player second-round playoff game.

The senior ran for four touchdowns and 187 yards — in the first quarter as the River Hawks jumped out to a big, early lead over the hosting Montezuma Braves.

However, Montezuma's versatile offense and quarterback Owen Cook had enough answers in the final three quarters to rally for a 60-38 victory and end Easton Valley's season.

Easton Valley played without quarterback and defensive lineman Hayden Felkey, who was hurt early in last week's win and didn't return to that game.

Freshman Keagan Lee went the distance at quarterback for the River Hawks, who closed the books on a 7-2 season.

Behind Simpson's fast start, the River Hawks raced out to a 30-7 lead.

But Cook started filling the air with footballs — to the tune of six touchdown passes — as Montezuma went on a 53-8 rampage over the final three quarters to grab the victory.

Montezuma (9-2) moves into next week's quarterfinals.

Simpson was uncontrolled early. He used spin moves to break tackles and get to the sideline, then hit the afterburners for his scores, which came on darts of 47, 28, 60 and 14 yards.

The Braves' answer was to get more defenders to the football and try to tangle the 6-foot, 220-pounder's legs. Simpson had a fifth touchdown left in him, but it was Easton Valley's only second-half score.

Meanwhile, Cook and the Braves kept stretching the defense with long pass attempts, some of which hit paydirt.

Cook threw touchdown passes of 5, 35, 30, 29, 12 and 11 yards. Wide receiver Garrett Watts ran under four of those.

Easton Valley led 30-25 at halftime, but Montezuma freshman Brady Boulton returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards to give the Braves their first lead. That margin went to 37-30 after Cook passed five yards to wideout Masin Shearer.

Simpson's fifth score was on a 65-yard bash and dash down the boundary, and cut Montezuma's lead to 37-36.

Montezuma gave up the lead on a safety, when Cook was called for intentionally grounding on a pass from his team's end zone.

Cook touchdown strikes of 35 and 30 yards to Watts had Montezuma up 50-38 with eight minutes left.

Class A playoffs

Grundy Center 41, Columbus 7: An injury to one of its most explosive playmakers put the Columbus Wildcats in a hole early against Grundy Center and the Spartans took advantage of a short field to oust the Wildcats from the Class A Round of 16 by a 41-7 final at Grundy Center High School.

Columbus senior Triston Miller left with a lower leg injury on one of the game's first plays and didn't return to action as the Wildcats had to lean even more heavily on junior Kaden Amigon, who rushed for just north of 100 yards for the Wildcats, who finished 8-2 and made it to the second round of the Class A playoffs for the first time since 1997.

Grundy Center (10-0) had over 160 yards passing and rushing each. Justin Knaack led the running attack with over 150 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns. Knaack had one rushing score in each period and was key to the Spartans building a 27-7 halftime lead.

Grundy Center junior quarterback Colin Gordon finished 11-of-17 passing with a touchdown and interception. Gordon hit Ben Wegmann for a 28-yard touchdown and ran in a 20-yard score on a QB keeper for the second score of the game. Wegmann had just over 100 yards on six catches.

Columbus scored on a 9-yard pass from senior quarterback Jeff Hoback to sophomore Riley Kaalberg. That came with 3 minutes and 20 seconds left in the second and was the final score of the first half.