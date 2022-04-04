PREP REPORT: Muscatine blanks Central DeWitt

Boys soccer

Muscatine 8, Central DeWitt 0: Jonathon Joseph scored consecutive goals to put the Muscatine High School boys soccer team up by four goals midway through the first half Monday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex to propel the Muskies to an 8-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Central DeWitt.

Jackson Othmer and Ty Cozad opened the scoring for the Muskies. Those each came in the first six minutes of play. Joseph then doubled the lead with goals in the 14th and 21st minutes.

Miles Melendez finished with a goal and two assists. Both helpers came on corner kicks. The first set up an Othmer header. After Melendez converted on a penalty kick, he set up Drake Gray to make it 7-0 Muscatine (2-1, 1-0 MAC).

Parker Green and Owen Christy also scored, while Muskies Nate Larsen and Grant Bode tallied assists.

Central DeWitt (0-2, 0-1 MAC) goaltender Brody Proctor made nearly two dozen saves, but it wasn't enough as the Sabers spent most of the game defending their zone. Central DeWitt only got three shots off against Muskie keeper Logan Wolf, who combined with Evan Franke for the clean sheet.

Pleasant Valley 6, Clinton 0: Jeffrey Rinker scored two goals and Jack Kilstrom earned a shutout as the defending Class 3A state champions opened the season with a win over the Clinton River Kings (1-3, 0-1).

Bryce Rubel, Rhys Ward and Justin Ancelet also scored as PV (1-0, 1-0) led 5-0 at halftime.

North Scott 7, Davenport West 0: North Scott (3-0, 1-0) continued its strong start to the season with a shutout win over Davenport West (0-1, 0-1).

Assumption at Davenport North, ppd.: Monday's game between Assumption and Davenport North was postponed due to standing water on the game field.

