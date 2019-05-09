Boys soccer
Muscatine 10, Clinton 0: The Muscatine boys soccer team entered Thursday’s matchup against Clinton with 15 goals on the season and had only scored more than two goals on one occasion. However, the Muskies feel they’re peaking at the right time and it showed in Thursday’s 10-0 win over the River Kings.
Eddie Treiber played a big role in that, as he and fellow senior Hector Martinez each recorded hat tricks. Muscatine coach Jose Varela said he thought it was the first time in his coaching career where two of his players achieved that in the same game.
The Muskies imposed their will early on both sides of the pitch, making a point to push the young Lumber Kings off the ball and displaying the type of ball movement Varela wishes was present every game.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Davenport Central 3, Davenport North 0: The Blue Devils shut out the Wildcats Thursday for their second straight Mississippi Athletic Conference win.
Central moves to 8-5 on the season, 4-4 in the MAC.
North falls to 10-6, 4-4 in MAC play.
Girls soccer
Moline 4, Davenport North 0: The Maroons shut out the Wildcats in a cross-river matchup.
Aerianna Trowers made 12 saves for North, which fell to 3-10 on the season.
