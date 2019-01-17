Brennan Broders and Shane Mathias picked up a pair of wins at 220 pounds and Muscatine split its Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular on Thursday.
The Muskies topped Davenport North 45-24 but fell 54-12 to Bettendorf.
Mason Crabtree (126), Cedric Castillo (160), Broders (182) and Togeh Deseh (285) all collected pins for the Muskies against North, with Carson Harder (132), Tim Nimley and Mathias also earning wins for Muscatine.
Mathias earned Muscatine's only pin against Bettendorf, stopping Luke Jefferson in 1:43. Broders and Jett Fridley (120) also won their matches in the loss.
Louisa-Muscatine cruises to pair of wins: Louisa-Muscatine swept their duals at its triangular in Cardinal, topping the hosts 42-11 and van Buren 51-27.
Gage Connor (138) picked up two pins on the day, and Wyatt Salmon (113), Cody Calvelage (126), Tyler Hansen (132) each picked up one contested win and one forfeit victory for the Falcons.
West Liberty sweeps quadrangular; Wilton wins pair: West Liberty handed Wilton its only loss of the quadrangular Thursday as the hosts swept their way to a trio of wins.
The Comets topped Wilton 53-22 and routed Mid-Prairie 72-13 and Durant 78-6.
Eight West Liberty wrestlers went unbeaten on the night: Sam Gingerich (120), Brian Collins (126), Talen Dengler (132), Will Esmoil (145), Coy Ruess (152), Austin Beaver (160), Kobe Simon (220) and Spencer Daufeldt (285).
Wilton topped Mid-Prairie 39-36 and Durant 48-17 to finish 2-1.
Kael Brisker (106), Trey Sulzberger (138) and Coy Baker (195) earned a trio of wins for Wilton.
Durant, which also lost to Mid-Prairie 48-12, got two of its three contested wins from Ethan Gast (113), who also had a forfeit win.
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union picks up pair of wins: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union topped Wapello 45-27 and Mediapolis 32-30 on Thursday to sweep a triangular.
Chance Malone at 285 pounds was the only Columbus/W-MU wrestler to win a contested match and go unbeaten on the night, winning a 1-0 decision over Mediapolis' Keegan Akers and getting a forfeit against Wapello.
Wapello split its duals, topping Mediapolis 36-33.
Chase Witte (106) earned a pair of contested wins for Wapello, and Daniel Meeker (126) earned one contested win and a forfeit victory.
Boys basketball
Bellevue 70, Wilton 49: The Beavers couldn't hold a second-quarter lead as Bellevue took command of the game in the second half behind Trevor Hager's game-high 20 points Thursday.
Ashten Stoelk led Wilton with 17 points, and Jared Townsend chipped in 15 for the Beavers, who led before a 19-8 second quarter run by Bellevue.
