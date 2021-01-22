Prep report: Muscatine trio reach girls state quarterfinals

Wrestling
Muscatine trio reach girls state quarterfinals: Three Muscatine wrestlers needed a combined two wins to advance to the quarterfinals of the IWCOA girls state tournament in Coralville on Friday.
Malia Cook followed a bye at 160 pounds with an 18-second pin, Bayley Hawkins earned a 1-0 decision win over Anamosa’s Kaylee Meier at 285 pounds and Virginia Cacho received a bye into the quarterfinals at 170 pounds.
Wilton's Mea Burkle is also still alive in the consolation bracket at 132 pounds. Burkle pinned her second round opponent after receiving a bye, but lost a 10-9 decision in the third round to New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Bailey Cox. Burkle bounced back to get a 31-second pin in her consolation fourth round match to
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Placing matches (finals/3rd/5th/7th) begin around 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus 27: The struggles continued for the 1-13 Columbus Wildcats Friday evening, dropping a 65-27 Southeast Iowa Superconference North Division decision to the hosting Hillcrest Ravens.
The Ravens (10-5) took control early and raced to a 37-13 halftime lead en route to their third straight victory and denying the Wildcats a second straight win.
North Cedar 64, West Liberty 35: Big success in the first and third quarters propelled the North Cedar Knights to the lopsided 64-35 River Valley Conference home victory on Friday evening.
The Knights (5-10) enjoyed a 17-4 advantage after the first quarter before settling for a 27-17 halftime lead as the Comets (1-10) cut into the margin a bit. However, North Cedar blew open the game in the third quarter with a 23-9 edge and cruised home from there to snap a four-game losing streak.
Northeast 42, Durant 31: The Northeast Rebels moved to 7-1 all-time against Durant, logging a 42-31 River Valley Conference victory on Friday night. The win moves the Rebels to 8-4 and dropped Durant to 2-12
Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 31: The hosting Pekin Panthers moved their record to 14-1 and did so in impressive fashion in the 69-31 Southeast Iowa Superconference home rout.
The Panthers, 12-1 in the SEIC, jumped out to a 21-8 lead on the Falcons (7-8, 4-7 SEIC) after the first quarter and upped the advantage to 44-17 by halftime as they ran their winning streak to 12 games.
Girls basketball
Wapello 67, Highland 29: Wapello jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter and didn't look back in dismantling Highland Friday evening.
Toni Bohlen led a trio of Arrows in double figures with 18 points. Lindsy Massner added 17 and Sammy Ewart 15.
Wapello (7-8) increased its lead to 29-10 at halftime and then proceeded to score 24 points in the third quarter to put away Highland (1-9).
Louisa-Muscatine 56, Pekin 45: Kaylee Corbin scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half and Louisa-Muscatine topped Pekin by double-digits on Friday.
Kylee Sanders added 20 for the Falcons (6-5). Kerrigan Pope led Pekin (7-9) with 17 points.
L-M led 30-22 at intermission. It was the Falcons' second win over the Panthers on the season, having beaten them 43-38 in December.
Northeast 50, Durant 41: The Northeast girls basketball team won its third straight game, handing Durant its third straight loss in a 50-41 decision in River Valley Conference action.
The Rebels (5-8) got off to a good start, leading the 3-12 Wildcats 14-5 after the first quarter. Northeast led 27-16 at halftime before the teams played even in the third quarter.