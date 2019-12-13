Prep report: Muskie girls pull away from Davenport West

Through one quarter Friday, the Muscatine girls basketball team found itself in trouble.

The Muskies scored just eight points in the first quarter and trailed an upset-minded Davenport West squad, which earlier this season snapped a 60-game losing streak.

A 22-point second quarter righted the ship, however, and the Muskies never looked back on their way to a 64-43 victory.

Zoey King scored led Muscatine with 18 points, including 13 in the second half as the Muskies pulled away.

In the first half it was Emily Woepking and Madi Peterson who shouldered the scoring load for Muscatine (4-2). Woepking scored nine of her 16 before intermission and Peterson totaled 10 of her 12 before the break.

Kaitlyn Powell scored 19 to lead Davenport West (1-4). Kylee DeVore chipped in eight points, all in the first half, for the Falcons, who led 13-8 after the first quarter.

Wapello 55, Highland 20: The Arrows jumped out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there Friday in topping SEISC foe Highland.

Holly Massner scored 21 points and grabbed five steals for Wapello, which moved to 4-1 on the season. Eryka Dickey added nine points and Sammy Ewert eight for the Arrows.