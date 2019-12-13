Prep report: Muskie girls pull away from Davenport West

Through one quarter Friday, the Muscatine girls basketball team found itself in trouble.
The Muskies scored just eight points in the first quarter and trailed an upset-minded Davenport West squad, which earlier this season snapped a 60-game losing streak.
A 22-point second quarter righted the ship, however, and the Muskies never looked back on their way to a 64-43 victory.
Zoey King scored led Muscatine with 18 points, including 13 in the second half as the Muskies pulled away.
In the first half it was Emily Woepking and Madi Peterson who shouldered the scoring load for Muscatine (4-2). Woepking scored nine of her 16 before intermission and Peterson totaled 10 of her 12 before the break.
Kaitlyn Powell scored 19 to lead Davenport West (1-4). Kylee DeVore chipped in eight points, all in the first half, for the Falcons, who led 13-8 after the first quarter.
Wapello 55, Highland 20: The Arrows jumped out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there Friday in topping SEISC foe Highland.
Holly Massner scored 21 points and grabbed five steals for Wapello, which moved to 4-1 on the season. Eryka Dickey added nine points and Sammy Ewert eight for the Arrows.
Alyssa Clarke and Alyssa Brase led Highland (1-7) with five points each.
Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus 17: Columbus fell to 0-7 on the season with a loss to Winfield-Mount Union Friday.
Lizbeth Paz led Columbus with eight points, and Olivia Carrier grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Columbus struggled hitting shots, going 6-49 from the field including 3-17 from the 3-point line.
West Liberty 43, Bellevue 40: West Liberty edged Bellevue to move to 5-0 on the season.
The loss drops Bellevue to 3-3.
Monticello 66, Wilton 46: Wilton fell to 1-3 on the season with a loss to Monticello on Friday night.
Monticello improved to 4-2, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Durant 42, Anamosa 35: Durant snapped a three-game losing streak, beating Anamosa Friday.
Durant improved to 2-3 on the season as Anamosa fell to 1-5.
Boys basketball
Durant 87, Anamosa 74: Despite falling behind 10-0 in less than a minute and a half, Durant rallied to top Anamosa for its fourth straight win.
The victory moves Durant to 4-1 on the season. Anamosa remains winless at 0-5.
Highland 52, Wapello 41: Wapello trailed by five entering the final quarter but could come no closer in a loss to Highland on Friday.
Rhett Smith scored 12 points to lead Wapello (1-3), with Maddox Griffin adding nine.
Mason McFarland scored a game-high 19 to lead Highland, which improved to 4-1.
Monticello 63, Wilton 36: Wilton dropped its third in a row, falling to Monticello on Friday.
Wilton falls to 1-3 on the season. Monticello stays undefeated at 5-0.
Bellevue 70, West Liberty 50: Going for its second win in a row, West Liberty fell short Friday, dropping its game against Bellevue.
West Liberty drops to 1-4. Bellevue improves to 2-3 after winning the matchup of teams that shared the same record coming in.