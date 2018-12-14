Wrestling
Six Muskies win their pools: Six wrestlers from Muscatine and four more from Louisa-Muscatine won their pools on the first day of competition at the Fort Madison Invitational.
They, along with with eight other Muskies and three Falcons who placed second, will vie for titles today.
Muscatine sits in third place with 38 team points, trailing leader Cedar Rapids Kennedy which has 50. The Falcons sit in fourth with 35 points.
For Muscatine, Jett Fridley picked up a pair of pins to win his 120-pound pool, as did Brennan Broders at 182 pounds. Also winning their pools were Jared Townsend (145), Cedric Castillo (160), Dalton Sell (195) and Shane Mathias (220).
For Louisa-Muscatine, Cody Calvelage (126) and Chase Kruse (160) got two pins to advance, and Hayden Cavelage picked up three to win his 152-pound pool. Gabe Hayes got a pin in his only match to advance at 285.
Boys basketball
Highland 71, Columbus 45: Highland grabbed an eight-point lead through the first quarter and cruised from there to beat Columbus Friday.
Eric Valdez scored 26 to lead Columbus, with Evan Rees chipping in 12.
Camanche 81, Durant 54: Joe Lilienthal's 15 points weren't enough as Camanche raced past Durant Friday.
Easton Botkins added 14 for Durant, which fell to 3-4 on the season.
Girls basketball
Wapello 52, Lone Tree 41: Behind 19 points from Eryka Dickey, Wapello rallied from a 20-17 halftime deficit to beat Lone Tree Friday.
The Indians finished the game on a 34-15 run after falling behind by as many as eight in the second half.
Holly Massner added 11 points for Wapello, including draining both of the Indians' 3-pointers.
