Girls basketball
Muscatine 54, Bettendorf 50: Powered by 16 points from Alicia Garcia, the Muskies spoiled the Class 5A 15th-ranked Bulldogs senior night on Friday.
A useful 12-5 run to close the contest out gave the Muskies (5-11, 5-8 MAC) their first win over a ranked opponent this year. Macey Rogers and Emily Woepking registered double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
"We all (kind of) needed that one," Muscatine coach Susan Orvis said. "I'm happy for them and proud of them. We continue to tell them how close they are, that they're continuing to work right."
Kylie Wroblewski led Bettendorf (13-4, 10-4) with 17 points while Ashley Fountain chipped in 11.
Assumption 65, Davenport Central 34: Olivia Wardlow led four Knights in double figures with 15 points and Assumption cruised to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win Friday.
Assumption used a 28-point second quarter to take control and improve to 9-8 overall and 8-6 in the MAC. Anna Wohlers made her return to the court for the first time since Jan. 5 with 10 points. She had missed five games with an injury.
The Blue Devils (3-14, 3-11) were led by 10 points from Acorianna Lard.
Clinton 56, Burlington 40: The River Queens swept the season series against the Grayhounds with their win on the road Friday night.
The win pushed Clinton (8-7, 6-7 MAC) over the .500 mark. Burlington (3-12, 2-11) dropped their third in a row.
North Scott 62, Davenport West 24: Ignited by a 23-point second quarter, the Class 4A second-ranked Lancers to a convincing victory at The Pit.
Grace Boffeli led the way with 12 points while Presley Case and Rylie Rucker with nine each for North Scott (15-3, 13-2 MAC).
The Falcons (0-17, 0-14) were led by Nativionna Griffin-Blanks with nine points. West trailed 12-5 after the first quarter before not scoring in the second.
Marion 56, Central DeWitt 35: Three players were in double figures for the Class 4A top-ranked Indians in their WaMaC victory over the sixth-ranked Sabers.
Marion shot 11-for-14 from the charity stripe and poured in nine 3s to grab the road win.
DeWitt was led by 13 points from Allie Meadows. Emily Swanson and Taylor Veach each chipped in eight.
Boys basketball
Bettendorf 55, Muscatine 41: Despite holding Bettendorf senior and Ohio State commit DJ Carton to 12 points, the Muskies had struggles offensively Friday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference home loss.
Trevor Feller led the Class 4A third-ranked Bulldogs (14-1, 11-1 MAC) with 17 points. Carton shot 4-of-8 from the field.
Noah Yahn poured in a game-high 18 points for Muscatine (0-14, 0-11), 12 of them coming in the second half.
Burlington 66, Clinton 60: The Grayhounds nabbed their second Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at home against the River Kings.
The win snaps a five-game losing streak for Burlington (3-9, 2-9). Clinton falls to 2-12 overall, 2-9 in the conference.
Quincy 60, Alleman 48: The Alleman boys' basketball team flipped the script. It just couldn’t change the ending.
Down by nine at halftime Friday night in a Western Big Six Conference game at Blue Devil Gym, the Pioneers held Quincy without a field goal for the first 6:53 of the third quarter and twice trimmed the deficit to a single point.
But freshman Jeremiah Talton scored six points in a 7-2 run to open the fourth quarter, propelling the Blue Devils to a 60-48 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.