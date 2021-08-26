Prep report: MVC wins MAC/MVC challenge

Volleyball
MAC falls in MVC/MAC Challenge: Befitting of an event in which all six teams came in ranked, the Mississippi Athletic Conference and the Mississippi Valley Conference played each other to a draw in the first two sets of Thursday's MVC/MAC Challenge matches.
The third set, however, was where the MVC pulled away.
The MVC won four of the five three-set matches at the event to edge the MAC 6-3.
None of the six teams left unbeaten, with Class 5A No. 2 Pleasant Valley, 5A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5A No. 15 Cedar Rapids Prairie and 5A No. 11 Iowa City West all finishing 2-1. Class 4A No. 1 North Scott ended up 1-2 and 5A No. 13 Bettendorf finished 0-3.
Early on, Pleasant Valley helped the MAC stay even, getting the conference's only win in the first session 21-7, 21-14 over Kennedy and then beating Prairie 21-11, 21-12 in the second session. With North Scott beating Iowa City West 21-12, 18-21, 15-11 in session two, the conferences entered the final slate of matches even 3-3.
The final session matches all went three sets and the MVC won all of them as Pleasant Valley suffered its first loss of the day, 13-21, 21-14, 17-15, to Iowa City West; Kennedy knocked off North Scott 12-15, 19-21, 15-13; and Prairie beat Bettendorf 21-14, 19-21, 15-13.