PREP REPORT: North Cedar upsets Alburnett

Baseball

North Cedar 5, Alburnett 3: Since starting the season 2-0, North Cedar had won only three times heading into Tuesday's Class 1A district semifinal against No. 5 Alburnett.

The Pirates, on the other hand, had lost only three times and were entering on a six-game winning streak.

None of that mattered Tuesday.

The Knights (6-7) continued their postseason run, beating Alburnett 5-3 to advance to Saturday's district finals.

Awaiting them is another tall test, an undefeated, ninth-ranked Easton Valley team.

West Liberty 6, Wilton 5: The West Liberty Comets had exactly who they wanted at the plate for what proved to be one of the biggest at-bats of the game Tuesday evening in Wellman.

West Liberty senior Will Esmoil came through with a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth, part of a five-run inning that propelled the Comets to a 6-5 victory over River Valley Conference foe Wilton in the Class 2A District 9 semifinal.

Esmoil, Talen Dengler and Lake Newton all had two hits, accounting for six of the Comets’ 10 hits and half of their runs scored.