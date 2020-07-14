PREP REPORT: North Cedar upsets Alburnett

Baseball
North Cedar 5, Alburnett 3: Since starting the season 2-0, North Cedar had won only three times heading into Tuesday's Class 1A district semifinal against No. 5 Alburnett.
The Pirates, on the other hand, had lost only three times and were entering on a six-game winning streak.
None of that mattered Tuesday.
The Knights (6-7) continued their postseason run, beating Alburnett 5-3 to advance to Saturday's district finals.
Awaiting them is another tall test, an undefeated, ninth-ranked Easton Valley team.
West Liberty 6, Wilton 5: The West Liberty Comets had exactly who they wanted at the plate for what proved to be one of the biggest at-bats of the game Tuesday evening in Wellman.
West Liberty senior Will Esmoil came through with a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth, part of a five-run inning that propelled the Comets to a 6-5 victory over River Valley Conference foe Wilton in the Class 2A District 9 semifinal.
Esmoil, Talen Dengler and Lake Newton all had two hits, accounting for six of the Comets’ 10 hits and half of their runs scored.
Caleb Wulf started on the mound for West Liberty (8-5) and was excellent through five. Wilton (5-8) scored once on two hits before the sophomore pitcher lost command a bit and gave way to Dengler in relief. The two combined to give up just four hits. However, the Comet pitchers put nine Beaver batters aboard via walk or hit-by-pitch.
Gage Hagen was the only Beaver with multiple hits on the night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits, an RBI and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot.
