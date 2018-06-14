Softball
North, Central split: Only a half game separates the Wildcats and the Blue Devils in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
In their doubleheader on Thursday, arguably even less separated the pair.
Central captured a 7-6 win in the opener, but then North got a one-run win of its own, prevailing 9-8 in Game 2.
Pleasant Valley cruises past Clinton: Pleasant Valley's bats came alive Thursday as the Spartans put up a combined 34 runs in just five innings in sweeping a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader with Clinton.
Ellie Spelhaug starred in the opener for the Spartans as she both grabbed the win in the circle by holding Clinton without a hit and picked up a pair of hits including a home run and drove in four as Pleasant Valley won 12-0 in three innings.
The big blow came in the second inning, when the Spartans tallied six runs.
Pleasant Valley needed only two at-bats to shut the door on Game 2, following up an eight-run first with a 14-run second to top Clinton 22-1.
Emily Wood had four hits, including both a double and a triple, and eight RBIs in the win. Alexia Lara got the win in the circle.
PV moved to 11-1 in the MAC to stay atop the conference standings, while Clinton fell to 0-12 in conference play.
