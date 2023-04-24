Ignited by three relay victories, North Scott High School's girls track and field team piled up 133 points to triumph at Monday's Pam Duncan Relays at Central DeWitt.

In an all-Eastern Iowa field, Maquoketa was the runner-up with 110 points followed by Clinton (99), Bettendorf (82) and Davenport Central (54) rounding out the top-five. Central DeWitt nudged by Pleasant Valley 50-46 for sixth while Davenport North compiled 12 points for eighth.

The Lancers' Sydney Skarich was a part of three victories, two of them in quartets in leading their 1,600 relay and anchoring their shuttle hurdle relay to wins.

She won a battle with Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle in the high jump in a potential preview for next week's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet. Both cleared 5 feet, 2 inches, but Skarich won on least amount of dropped bars.

State leader in the shot put Jorie Hanenburg tossed 40-08 to win the event and kicked off North Scott's victorious 400 relay. Mercie Hansel blitzed her way to the open 200-meter dash first place in 26.23 seconds.

Maricle did get the best of Skarich in the 100 hurdles, claiming the victory by .7 seconds for the only win of the night for the Sabers.

Clinton walked away with four wins as Drake Relays qualifier in the 100 Kanijah Angel dashed her way to a time of 12.93 seconds, taking first.

The River Queens' won the distance medley relay while Camryn Sattler (1,500) and Sescie Haan (400 hurdles) took first. Bettendorf's Emily See (3,200), Maya Williams (800) and Brooke Magistrelli (long jump) won individual events.

One of the top throwers in the state, PV's Reese Goodlet, won the discus with a heave of 142 feet even in a warmup before Drake. Davenport Central won the 3,200 relay and Maquoketa crossed first in two relays plus Reese Kuhlman in the open 400.